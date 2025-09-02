University of Malawi Launches Student Laptop Empowerment Programme in Partnership with Astria Learning

ZOMBA, MALAWI, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗶 (𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗔), in collaboration with 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, has officially launched the Student Laptop Empowerment Programme, a groundbreaking initiative designed to make laptops affordable and accessible on August 29, 2025. The programme aims to bridge the digital divide and equip students with the tools they need to learn, innovate, and lead in the digital era.

𝗔 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

In his address, 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗱𝘂 Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi, underscored the historic significance of the initiative:

“The laptops we launch today are more than machines. They are tools of empowerment, enablers of knowledge, and catalysts for transformation. With them, we are opening doors for our students to excel, to innovate, and to lead.”

He further highlighted how the programme aligns with MW2063 and UNIMA’s Strategic Plan, ensuring students gain the skills and tools needed to thrive in a global knowledge-driven economy.

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁’𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆

𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲 𝗞𝗮𝗯𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗮, 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, emphasized that this programme is a milestone in the government’s mission to build an inclusive and technology-enabled education system:

“A laptop today is a student’s digital backpack- the gateway to lecture notes, research databases, simulations, e-assessment, and collaborative learning. With these devices, students can participate fully in blended learning, access the eCampus, and build the digital fluency employers expect.”

She underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible student, regardless of income, location, or background, has a fair pathway to access a learning device.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀

On behalf of Astria Learning, 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗘𝗢, described the initiative as a catalyst for long-term change and an investment in Malawi’s digital future:

“Every device we place in the hands of a student is a seed for Malawi’s digital future. If we nurture it with learning, innovation, and resilience, it will grow into skills, jobs, and solutions that will transform Malawi into a thriving nation.”

Dr. Bordes reaffirmed Astria Learning’s long-term commitment to supporting inclusive education and advancing the country’s digitalisation agenda.

𝗣𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱

The first phase of the programme delivers 1,000 laptops for UNIMA students, supported by affordable financing from the National Bank of Malawi and facilitated through Astria Learning’s digital expertise. This structured empowerment model will scale across other universities in the coming phases, making devices accessible to more students nationwide.

The initiative is anchored in three guiding principles:

- 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗹 – 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘃𝘂𝗹𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝘀.

- 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 – 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗼 𝗵𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀.

- 𝗨𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 & 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 – 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲.

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗶

This launch builds on UNIMA’s broader eCampus initiative and reflects a joint commitment by academia, government, and the private sector to equip students for success in the digital economy.

As Dr. Bordes concluded:

“𝗧𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿, 𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗶 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄.”

About the Partners

- University of Malawi (UNIMA): Malawi’s premier higher learning institution, committed to academic excellence and innovation.

- Astria Learning: A global education technology company specializing in eCampus solutions and digital transformation across Africa.

- National Bank of Malawi (NBM): A leading financial institution committed to sustainable development and education empowerment.

