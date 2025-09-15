KFSHRC Showcases Robotic Surgery Leadership as Strategic Partner at C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a Strategic Partner of the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) highlighted how robotic surgery is moving from groundbreaking milestones to becoming the preferred standard for complex interventions, reshaping the future of specialized medicine and operating rooms worldwide.Through years of preparation—including advanced operating theaters, acquisition of cutting-edge technologies, and rigorous team training—KFSHRC has built one of the most advanced robotic surgery programs globally, maintaining a balance between bold innovation and uncompromising safety to ensure transformative outcomes for patients.Among the milestones presented at the summit was the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant on a 16-year-old patient, which eliminated the need for open-chest surgery and cut recovery time significantly. The procedure was virtually simulated seven times before execution, underscoring precision and safety. KFSHRC also showcased the world’s first robotic-assisted implantation of a heart pump (HeartMate 3), which reduced hospitalization from the conventional 63 days to just 10.Another landmark was the first robotic pediatric liver lobe transplant, which halved the usual recovery period. While robotic surgery had traditionally been limited to adults, KFSHRC successfully adapted it for children, leveraging its precision to minimize complications. This required redesigning the surgical plan to fit smaller anatomies and limited spaces, carefully adjusting instrument entry points to ensure the highest levels of safety.With more than 400 robotic cardiac surgeries performed to date and survival rates at 98%, KFSHRC now ranks among the top five centers globally for robotic cardiac surgery and leads outside the United States. By pushing the boundaries of innovation and sharing expertise internationally, KFSHRC is contributing to advancing healthcare standards in Saudi Arabia and globally—supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aspiration of becoming a world hub for high-precision, specialized care.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally for the second consecutive year among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres, and was recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the region by Brand Finance in 2024. In the same year, it was also listed among the world’s best 250 Smart Hospitals by Newsweek.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

