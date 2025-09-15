Stand Up For Science delivers petition and 'Quack-O-Grams' calling for the removal of HHS Secretary Kennedy

Stand Up For Science Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 16th, Stand Up For Science Executive Director Colette Delawalla will deliver to Congress the signatures to the petition to impeach and remove Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. We urge all members of Congress - Republican and Democrat alike - to put public health and safety above politics and take urgent, bipartisan action to protect public health.Stand Up For Science will also delivery the first batch of "Quack-O-Grams" to members of Congress. The ongoing "Quack-O-Gram" campaign allows the public to send a rubber duck "Quack-o-Gram" to their representative, with a message to impeach and remove Secretary Kennedy. Stand Up For Science has received over 2,200 "Quack-O-Gram" orders.The petition and "Quack-O-Gram" deliveries coincide with growing calls for resignation and accountability following Kennedy's Senate hearing last week, where he defended his "Make America Health Again" agenda.”Our approach is simple: phone calls to our house representatives do not seem to be working. Perhaps thousands of ducks will,” says Delawalla. "Congress must act now.”Stand Up For Science calls on lawmakers from both parties to act now to restore the integrity of public health and protect American lives.Colette Delawalla, Stand Up For Science Founder and Executive Director is available for comment.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this Administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”###

