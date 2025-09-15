Space Force Association Appoints Honorable John F. Plumb to Advisory Board

Dr. John Plumb, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, brings more than three decades of experience to SFA's Advisory Board.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce that the Honorable John F. Plumb has joined its distinguished Advisory Board. Dr. Plumb, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, brings more than three decades of experience in national security, defense strategy, and space policy to the SFA at a pivotal moment for the nation’s newest military service.With Dr. Plumb’s appointment, the SFA Advisory Board gains a leader uniquely positioned to bridge military, government, and commercial space sectors. His experience building coalitions, shaping defense policy, and fostering international partnerships will help SFA continue to advocate for space priorities and support Guardian professional development.“The addition of Dr. Plumb reflects SFA’s commitment to uniting leaders across defense, industry, and academia to advance U.S. spacepower,” said SFA President and CEO Bill Woolf. “His legacy of service and leadership in industry will strengthen our ability to serve the Guardian community and ensure America’s continued leadership in space.”From 2022 to 2024, Dr. Plumb served as the first-ever Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, where he oversaw space warfighting policy for the Department of Defense. His portfolio extended across multiple domains—space, cyber, missile defense, nuclear weapons, electromagnetic warfare, and countering weapons of mass destruction—demonstrating his ability to integrate strategy across the spectrum of modern defense.Dr. Plumb began his career as a U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine officer and continued his service in the reserves, retiring as a Captain (O-6). His civilian roles have included senior staff positions in the U.S. Senate, the Pentagon, and the National Security Council at the White House. He has also held senior roles at both RAND and the Aerospace Corporation.Dr. Plumb currently serves as Head of Strategy for K2 Space, a commercial satellite company based in Torrance, California. He holds a B.S. in Physics from the University of Notre Dame, and an M.S. in Physics and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado.About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force, the space domain, and those who serve within it. SFA advocates for the advancement of spacepower and works to connect military, industry, academia, and the public to ensure the success of U.S. efforts in space.

