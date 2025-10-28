Space Foundation and Space Force Association Announce New Partnership

The Space Force Association's core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower. Space Foundation advances the global space community through education, collaboration and information.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Foundation , a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to advance the global space community, and the Space Force Association (SFA), created in 2019 to achieve superior national space power by supporting the Space Force and its partners, today signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on critical initiatives that strengthen the national and global space community. The strategic partnership will focus on bolstering education, workforce development, and public awareness of the space domain.The agreement aligns Space Foundation's global convening and educational platforms with the SFA’s professional and policy network to explore opportunities that support shared goals. Both organizations recognize that a strong, innovative, and skilled space workforce is vital to national leadership and global security."This MOU is an important step toward a unified strategy for advancing America's space priorities," said Heather Pringle, Space Foundation’s CEO. "By combining our strengths, we can more effectively build the space workforce of the future and raise public awareness of the domain's importance to our collective security and prosperity.”"The Space Force Association is thrilled to formalize this relationship with Space Foundation," said Bill “Hippie” Woolf , CEO of the Space Force Association. "Their extensive reach in education and industry events, paired with our deep network in the defense and policy communities, creates a powerful synergy that will benefit all sectors of the space ecosystem.”The partnership will be managed by designated liaisons from each organization who will meet regularly to identify and evaluate joint projects. The MOU is effective for two years and establishes a non-binding framework for exploring and formalizing specific initiatives.About Space FoundationSpace Foundation advances the global space community through education, collaboration and information. Founded in 1983, the nonprofit brings together space professionals, educators and leaders from around the world to highlight how space benefits life on Earth and beyond. As a charitable organization, Space Foundation is supported by members, sponsors, individuals and grants. Learn more at www.SpaceFoundation.org , and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. Learn more at ussfa.org and follow SFA on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.###All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.Media Contacts:Rich CooperVice President, Strategic CommunicationsSpace Foundation(202) 596-0714rcooper@spacefoundation.orgDottie O’RourkeTECHMarket Communications(650) 344-1260SpaceFoundation@techmarket.com

