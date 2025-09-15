Libertine forms joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong to commercialise intelliGEN linear generators

IntelliGEN Logo Sam Cockerill, Chief Executive of Libertine and Solaiman Aldohish, co-founder of intelliGEN.SA with a Libertine test engine at Cranfield University Solaiman Aldohish and the Libertine FPE team

JVs provide foundations for global manufacturing and supply-chain aligned with intelliGEN Group’s licensing strategy

Saudi Arabia’s industrial ambition and China’s manufacturing expertise are a powerful combination. These joint ventures provide the foundations of a global ecosystem for Linear Generators.” — Sam Cockerill, Chief Executive of Libertine

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libertine FPE Ltd (“Libertine”) today announced the formation of two joint venture businesses to commercialise its intelliGEN Linear Generator technology: intelliGEN Linear Generators (Saudi Arabia) (“intelliGEN.SA”) and intelliGEN Linear Generators (Hong Kong) (“intelliGEN.HK”). These new ventures establish a connected manufacturing and supply-chain network that will serve regional customers and supply modules to other global markets. intelliGEN IP will be licensed from Libertine’s parent company intelliGEN Group, which will support technology transfer and coordinate commercialisation activities across these JVs.Why Linear Generators matter nowGlobal demand for electricity is forecast to rise sharply over the next decade, intensifying the challenges of decarbonisation and grid resilience. Linear Generators are emerging as a solution: they combine fuel-cell efficiency with engine-like durability, can run on conventional, low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels, and provide on-demand power to complement intermittent renewables.The Linear Generator market has begun to attract serious investment — with more than $1.4 billion raised in the US alone — but adoption has been held back by high unit costs and vertically integrated manufacturing models. Libertine’s JV-led approach and automotive-inspired design philosophy aim to break this barrier, achieving the scale and cost base needed for mass-market deployment.intelliGEN.SA — At the heart of industrial transformation in the KingdomBased in Jubail Industrial City, Intelligen.SA will lead manufacturing scale-up for the Middle East, Africa and Australia, while also supplying modules to intelliGEN businesses worldwide. The venture will begin with high-profile pilots and research engine deployments, progressing to full-scale licensed manufacturing.Solaiman Aldohish, co-founder of intelliGEN.SA, said:“intelliGEN.SA stands as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation, anchoring advanced manufacturing in Jubail in line with Vision 2030. With local manufacturing and technology transfer, intelliGEN. SA is part of an ecosystem that positions the Kingdom not only as an adopter of clean power systems, but as a global leader in designing, producing, and exporting them.”intelliGEN.HK — China’s supply-chain advantageChina’s deep manufacturing supply chains and toolmaking expertise are ideally suited to building intelliGEN modules at scale. intelliGEN.HK will establish supply-chain and production facilities in the Greater Bay Area and Shandong, manufacturing intelliGEN modules under license for OEMs in China and Southeast Asia, and sourcing components and sub-assemblies for OpenFPE research engine systems for global intelliGEN businesses. The JV will also collaborate with leading universities and OEM partners in China to deploy OpenFPE research engine systems.Sam Cockerill, Chief Executive of Libertine, said:“Saudi Arabia’s industrial ambition and China’s manufacturing expertise are a powerful combination. These joint ventures provide the foundations of a global ecosystem for Linear Generators — one that can scale rapidly and deliver affordable, clean, on-demand power to markets worldwide. We’ve been working with Solaiman since 2022 to build our strategic partner relationships and manufacturing roadmap in the Kingdom. Libertine’s engineers are now working with our intelliGEN partners in Hong Kong to form supplier relationships, which will help drive down costs and broaden the global applications for our intelliGEN technology and OpenFPE research engine systems.”ENDSAbout LibertineFounded in 2009 by Sam Cockerill, Libertine FPE Ltd has pioneered Linear Generator technology, protected by more than 40 granted patents and deployed in customer R&D, product development and pilot programmes across the US, EU and globally.About intelliGEN GroupintelliGEN Linear Generators (Group) Ltd. (“intelliGEN Group”) was established in 2025 to coordinate the global joint venture businesses that will accelerate the adoption of Libertine’s intelliGEN technology. Its applications span packaged power generators, hybrid powertrains, marine and aviation — advancing the path to net zero and the ultimate prize: energy abundance.For more information, visit www.libertine.co.uk

