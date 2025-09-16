Buying or selling on the Gulf Cost? This auction is for you! November 5th Online Only AuctionSection.com

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction Section Announces Major Gulf Coast Real Estate Auction Set for November 5th, 2025Auction Section today unveiled plans for a landmark online auction featuring a broad array of Gulf Coast properties. Scheduled for Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, the event includes residential, waterfront, and investment properties across Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island, Tiki Island, and Harbor Walk—one of the most significant coastal property offerings in recent memory.The auction will be conducted entirely online, enabling buyers across the nation to participate seamlessly. Featured assets include Gulf-front homes, waterfront lots, vacation properties, and investment opportunities in some of the region’s most sought-after locales.“This auction is an incredible event and a necessary step in helping balance a market still wrestling with oversupply pressures that began during COVID,” said Mark Thomas, Auctioneer and President for Auction Section. “By setting a firm auction date and delivering a transparent online process, buyers can access real opportunities, and sellers have the confidence of closing in as little as 60 days.”Market ContextGalveston and surrounding coastal communities have experienced a sharp rise in housing supply since COVID, creating one of the largest buyer’s markets in Texas. Recent reports show Galveston with nearly 17 months of housing inventory, compared to a balanced market of 4–6 months. The Auction Section event is designed to accelerate sales in this environment by matching motivated sellers with competitive buyers nationwide.Auction DetailsAuction Date: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025Format: Online-only bidding at AuctionSection.comFeatured Properties: Gulf-front homes, waterfront lots, vacation retreats, and investment properties on Bolivar, Galveston Island, Tiki Island, and Harbor WalkCall to ActionAuctionSection.com is actively inviting both buyers and sellers to participate in this landmark event. Buyers can register now to review property details and prepare for competitive online bidding. Sellers interested in including their property in the auction are encouraged to contact AuctionSection.com immediately for consideration.For registration, property information, or seller inquiries, visit AuctionSection.com.

