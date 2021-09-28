Oklahoma Industrial Real Estate Auction
1.5 +/- acres | 13,000 SF FacilityTERLTON, OK, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's that strange smell? It's the continual sprawl of the cannabis industry in Oklahoma. With the closing of another oilfield related machine shop, the probable buyers of this property will not be oil related, but green related.
Formerly Weins Machine, this 1.5 +/- acre, 13,000 square foot facility in Terlton Oklahoma, just 35 miles west of the Tulsa airport could be an ideal spot for a grower. A remote Pawnee County location.
This property and its contents are selling at auction Thursday and Friday, October 28th and 29th. For more information visit AuctionSection.com or call us at 713.594.1576
Property Address: 57460 South 37040 Rd Terlton, Ok 74081
Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
