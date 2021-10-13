Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,803 in the last 365 days.

2.75+/- Acres Across from the Austin Airport at Auction

A-Mini Storage Del Valle

A-Mini Storage Del Valle

Del Valle Property Lines

Del Valle Property Lines

Auction Section Logo

Auction Section Logo

47,050+/- sq. ft of Buildings to be Sold at Online Real Estate Auction November 16th

DEL VALLE, TX, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 6 miles from the new Tesla Giga Factory, in an area of obvious booming growth, every car leaving the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (going into town) passes in front of this 2.75+/- acres!

Currently A-Mini Storage with 47,050+/- sq. ft of buildings, this property certainly has the 3 most important attributes for real estate; location, location, location. The $420k NOI per year doesn't hurt either.

This prime location, 2381 E Hwy 71 Del Valle, TX 78617, is going to Online Only Real Estate Auction. Bidding will end November 16th. Visit AuctionSection.com for all the details on this opportunity!

Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

2.75+/- Acres Across from the Austin Airport at Auction

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.