2.75+/- Acres Across from the Austin Airport at Auction

A-Mini Storage Del Valle Del Valle Property Lines Auction Section Logo

47,050+/- sq. ft of Buildings to be Sold at Online Real Estate Auction November 16th

DEL VALLE, TX, USA, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only 6 miles from the new Tesla Giga Factory, in an area of obvious booming growth, every car leaving the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (going into town) passes in front of this 2.75+/- acres!Currently A-Mini Storage with 47,050+/- sq. ft of buildings, this property certainly has the 3 most important attributes for real estate; location, location, location. The $420k NOI per year doesn't hurt either.This prime location, 2381 E Hwy 71 Del Valle, TX 78617, is going to Online Only Real Estate Auction. Bidding will end November 16th. Visit AuctionSection.com for all the details on this opportunity!