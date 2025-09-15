Future Trends Multiverse & “Multiverse Malawi” Partners with Movement for Change Showcasing Malawi in the Multiverse

Movement for Change

Multiverse Malawi debuts with Movement for Change, unlocking immersive digital access to Malawi’s culture, tourism, and investment potential.

We’re not just imagining the future. We're building it, brick by digital brick. This partnership proves that Malawi can be a leader in tech, tourism, and transformation.” — Jeffrey Smith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement for Change is proud to announce a breakthrough partnership with Future Trends Multiverse and “ Multiverse Malawi ” marking a historic step in digital and economic innovation for Malawi.Together, we’ve launched the first immersive experience in the Multiverse Malawi, giving people across Malawi, Africa and the globe the ability to explore the country's landscapes, culture, assets and opportunities — without the need to board a plane.Simon Voelk, Executive Chairman of Future Trends Multiverse & Africa Forever: “With our love for and dedication to serve the Surprise Rise of Malawi and it’s people, it’s a great honor for us to launch the Multiverse Malawi in our Future Trends Multiverse with the Voice of Change Festival, together with our partners Movement for Change.”In the Multiverse Malawi, Visitors can experience:- Multiverse Malawi, Malawi’s digital twin — powered by hyper-realistic, interactive 3D/VR, AI and blockchain technology- Tourism, Live presentations, investor showcases, cultural exhibitions, education and more- A virtual gateway to events like the Voice of Change Festival"We’re not just imagining the future. We're building it, brick by digital brick," said Jeffrey Smith, founder of Movement for Change. "This partnership proves that Malawi can be a leader in tech, tourism, and transformation."🕶️ Explore Malawi in the Multiverse: https://multiversemalawi.mw 📅 RSVP to the Voice of Change Festival: https://movementforchange.global/malawis-future-belongs-to-you/ About Future Trends MultiverseThe Future Trends Multiverse is a multi-dimensional Web4 based transformation & acceleration system created to empower businesses, nations and individuals to quantum-leap forward and be a catalyst for humanity's destined future. Catalyzing the Future Trends Groups' network & influence in 150+ countries, reaching over 1 Billion people worldwide, we are empowering the most meaningful movement in history.Future Trends GroupFuture Trends Group is an international holding corporation with a top-level network and influence in 150+ countries.About Movement for Change Inc:Movement for Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Maximum Positive Impact across the African continent by empowering a future rooted in trade, innovation, clean energy, and opportunity for all.Our mission is to help move Africa from aid to trade by forging bold partnerships between governments, private sector leaders, impact-driven investors, and local communities. We believe that sustainable progress comes not from dependency, but from collaboration, investment, and scalable solutions that uplift over one billion lives.Together, we are building a movement—for energy resilience, food security, digital inclusion, and economic sovereignty. One that drives lasting change and accelerates Africa’s rightful role as a global leader in innovation, climate action, and economic growth.

