Movement for Change Partners with Hon. Atupele Muluzi to Spotlight Malawi’s Path to Prosperity

Movement for Change

Movement for Change is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hon. Atupele Muluzi, one of Malawi’s most dynamic next-generation leaders.

This is about empowering Malawians with dignity, opportunity, and economic independence. We believe this partnership can showcase what a new chapter for Africa truly looks like.” — Jeffrey Smith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement for Change , the nonprofit initiative founded by Jeffrey Smith, JD, LLM, CRCP, IACCP, CRM, founder and Managing Partner of LawVisory, entrepreneur, and philanthropist to drive meaningful development across Africa, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hon. Atupele Muluzi, one of Malawi’s most dynamic next-generation leaders.Through this partnership, the Movement for Change will help bring international focus to Malawi — a nation rich in potential, but currently burdened by economic stagnation, rising poverty, and youth unemployment.Hon. Muluzi’s Business First strategy puts job creation, investment attraction, anti-corruption, and digital transformation at the center of a bold plan to modernize Malawi’s economy and empower its people. Together with Smith and Movement for Change, the campaign will:- Highlight Malawi’s rare earth minerals and green energy potential-Introduce the country’s digital vision, including blockchain and metaverse innovation-Activate diaspora communities and global donors-Engage youth through programs like the Voice of Change Festival in the Metaverse"We are standing behind a vision that is bigger than politics. This is about empowering Malawians with dignity, opportunity, and economic independence," said Smith. "We believe this partnership can showcase what a new chapter for Africa truly looks like."Supporters can donate to fund the campaign’s educational webinars, virtual festivals, and regional activations — all designed to ensure Malawians are informed, inspired, and ready to vote for a new era.🔗 Learn more at Business First – A Path to Prosperity Donate now at Movement for ChangeAbout Movement for Change Inc:Movement for Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Maximum Positive Impact across the African continent by empowering a future rooted in trade, innovation, clean energy, and opportunity for all.Our mission is to help move Africa from aid to trade by forging bold partnerships between governments, private sector leaders, impact-driven investors, and local communities. We believe that sustainable progress comes not from dependency, but from collaboration, investment, and scalable solutions that uplift over one billion lives.Together, we are building a movement—for energy resilience, food security, digital inclusion, and economic sovereignty. One that drives lasting change and accelerates Africa’s rightful role as a global leader in innovation, climate action, and economic growth.

