Movement for Change Hosts Live Interview with Hon. Atupele Muluzi — Discover Malawi’s Vision for Transformation

Movement for Change Malawi’s Moment: The Vision Unveiled

Jeffrey Smith sat down with Hon. Atupele Muluzi to discuss the challenges facing Malawi and the vision to restore hope, employment, and economic prosperity

This isn’t just a policy discussion — it’s a call to action. Malawi’s future can be green, digital, and inclusive if we mobilize support now.” — Jeffrey Smith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful 20-minute fireside conversation hosted by Movement for Change , founder Jeffrey Smith sat down with Hon. Atupele Muluzi to discuss the urgent challenges facing Malawi and the ambitious, actionable vision to restore hope, employment, and economic prosperity.The webinar, titled “Malawi’s Moment: The Vision Unveiled”, opened the first in a series of events aimed at showcasing Malawi’s potential as a hub for digital innovation, sustainable energy, and youth empowerment.Jeff Smith, the initiative’s founder and host, noted:"This isn’t just a policy discussion — it’s a call to action. Malawi’s future can be green, digital, and inclusive if we mobilize support now."Key topics included:-Why over 4 million youth voters can change Malawi’s future-The power of rare earth minerals to unlock economic growth-Plans to digitize the economy and attract foreign investment-The upcoming Voice of Change Festival that will give youth a platform to perform, speak, and lead-The session ended with a strong call for diaspora leaders, global citizens, and investors to get involved in this campaign for a brighter, bolder Malawi.📺 Watch the full interview: Register Now 🗓️ Join upcoming events Donate to the Cause : Movement for ChangeAbout Atupele Austin MuluziAtupele Austin Muluzi is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in public and private sector governance, serving as President of Malawi's United Democratic Front (UDF) party since 2012.He has held various high-profile roles, including Member of Parliament (2004–2019), Malawi’s Governor to the World Bank, and leadership positions in multiple government ministries.Muluzi played a key role in initiatives such as Malawi’s Economic Recovery Plan, the largest land reform program, the biometric national ID rollout, and the 2018 Global Fund replenishment.He was recognized as one of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2025. Holding advanced qualifications in law and economics from UK institutions, he is also the eldest son of Malawi’s first democratically elected President.About Movement for Change Inc:Movement for Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Maximum Positive Impact across the African continent by empowering a future rooted in trade, innovation, clean energy, and opportunity for all.Our mission is to help move Africa from aid to trade by forging bold partnerships between governments, private sector leaders, impact-driven investors, and local communities. We believe that sustainable progress comes not from dependency, but from collaboration, investment, and scalable solutions that uplift over one billion lives.Together, we are building a movement—for energy resilience, food security, digital inclusion, and economic sovereignty. One that drives lasting change and accelerates Africa’s rightful role as a global leader in innovation, climate action, and economic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.