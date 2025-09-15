Agility Holdings Group Expands Leadership with Hire of Kevin Carpenter

Kevin Carpenter

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Holdings Group (AHG), a parent company investing in innovative InsurTech, HealthTech, and related businesses aimed at improving insurance access, patient care, and health outcomes, has welcomed Kevin Carpenter as its new Vice President of Business Development.

Carpenter arrives with more than 25 years of experience in sales and business development within the healthcare insurance sector. Most recently, he spent 14 years at Cigna Healthcare and HealthSpring, spanning roles in new market development and expansion, market management, regional broker management, and national strategy. Carpenter has a strong record of transforming strategic ideas into closed deals, scalable growth, and high quality portfolios. His philosophy moves beyond transactional sales toward serving clients as a trusted advisor, ensuring solutions are positioned effectively to meet customers’ needs.

Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Carpenter lives with his wife of 19 years, Kelly, and their three children: Brady (18), Cody (16), and Kacy (8). Outside of work, he enjoys golf, the outdoors, and supporting his children’s extracurricular activities.

“Joining Agility Holdings Group is a tremendous opportunity,” said Carpenter. “I look forward to working alongside an organization committed to innovation, diversity, and mission-driven growth. My goal is to fuel business development that not only expands our reach but deepens our impact—ensuring our partners, subsidiaries, and ultimately the individuals they serve, have access to better insurance and healthcare solutions.”

Steve McLaughlin, CEO of Agility Holdings Group, said Carpenter’s hire will bolster the leadership of AHG. “Kevin brings the experience, strategic mindset, and leadership skills we seek at AHG. His track record of developing markets and forging meaningful partnerships aligns directly with our mission of investing in companies and technologies that revolutionize access to insurance and health services. We are very pleased to have him join our leadership team.”

More about Agility Holdings Group:

Agility Holdings Group invests in innovative InsurTech, HealthTech, and related companies that aim to revolutionize access to insurance products, establish patient care, and improve health outcomes.



