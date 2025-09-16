Terre Haute Dental Assistant School Marks Successful Opening and Announces New Class during fall

Terre Haute Dental Assistant School Smudde Family Dentistry

Following the success of its inaugural class, the school is now preparing to launch its next 12-week dental assistant program during September.

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terre Haute Dental Assistant School officially opened its doors in June 2025, bringing new career opportunities to aspiring dental professionals in Terre Haute, Indiana. Following the success of its inaugural class, the school is now preparing to launch its next 12-week dental assistant program during September.Conveniently located at 2510 Hulman St, Terre Haute, IN 47803, the school provides students with a hands-on education in a real dental office setting. The program is designed to prepare graduates with the skills and certification needed to work confidently alongside dental professionals in their community.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Karen Morgan, Terre Haute Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Terre Haute’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Indiana.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Terre Haute Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Terre Haute Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“Opening a dental assistant school in Terre Haute aligns with our commitment to make career-focused education more accessible,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “We’re proud to support local students as they gain the skills and confidence to enter a fast-growing and essential profession.”Once students complete their certification through Terre Haute Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat.About Terre Haute Dental Assistant SchoolTerre Haute Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Terre Haute Dental Assistant School is located at 2510 Hulman St, Terre Haute, IN 47803.About Smudde Family Dentistry Dr. Rekha Chaudhari is passionate about providing high-quality, compassionate dental care to every patient. A first-generation immigrant, she has dedicated her career to improving access to dentistry for underserved communities in Indianapolis. She treats each patient with the same care and respect as she would her own family."As a first-generation immigrant, I believe everyone deserves access to exceptional dental care—no matter their background. My team and I treat every patient like family, with the same kindness, respect, and attention we’d want for our own loved ones. In Indianapolis, I’ve made it my mission to bridge gaps in dental care, one smile at a time," said Dr. Chaudhari.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.