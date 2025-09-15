KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns school bullying and appeals for restraint in circulating such content

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has been alerted to an old, violent learner bullying video resurfacing on social media.

“As a Department of Education, we condemn acts of school violence and bullying in our schools and appeal to members of the public to refrain from sharing the video on social media platforms.”

The alleged perpetrators of bullying the said learner in the video from Mathole High School were brought to book by the Department and the South African Police Services, and an official media statement was issued on 08 September 2022.

We encourage our learners to be disciplined, stay focused at the task at hand, to learn and study for their examinations.

Our Grade 12 learners are currently sitting for their Preliminary NSC examinations. We request support, safety, and security from the community for all our learners during this critical period of the examination session, which marks the end of the 3rd school term.

We will not tolerate acts of violence, intimidation, and bullying in our schools.

The Department will institute full disciplinary measures to learners found guilty of misconduct. Expulsion will delay your academic progress and will be a lifelong record that will affect employment opportunities in the future.

“We encourage eyewitnesses to report the case of school bullying to the school, district office, and South African Police Services,” said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

Enquiries:

Muzi Mahlambi

Head of Communication

Cell: 082 519 1420

Mlu Mtshali

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 088 5060

