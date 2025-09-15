Limpopo Transport impounds 33 vehicles in Limpopo road safety crackdown
Traffic Officers in Mopani District have impounded 33 vehicles during intensified road safety operations, reaffirming the Department of Transport and Community Safety’s zero-tolerance stance on lawlessness on the roads.
The crackdown on 11 and 12 September 2025 targeted public transport operators who compromise passenger safety by operating without valid licences, overloading vehicles, and putting unroadworthy taxis on the road.
In Giyani, officers impounded 16 minibuses and three seven-seater taxis. In Tzaneen, 13 minibuses and one seven-seater taxi were taken off the road.
MEC Violet Mathye applauded the officers for their continued zero-tolerance approach, stating: “These operations demonstrate our commitment to holding offenders accountable and building safer, more responsible roads across Limpopo.”
The Department emphasises that operating public transport vehicles without valid permits or in an unroadworthy condition will not be tolerated. Operators are urged to comply with the law or face having their operations disrupted through the impoundment of their vehicles.
