Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on National Albinism Awareness Month

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities joins the nation in observing National Albinism Awareness Month this September, under the theme “Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives”. Every September, South Africa observes Albinism Awareness Month, a time dedicated to promoting understanding, fighting stigma, and protecting the rights of people with albinism.

Albinism is a rare, genetically inherited condition present at birth that affects the production of melanin, the pigment that colours the skin, hair, and eyes. People with albinism face not only health challenges, such as sensitivity to the sun and vision impairments, but also harmful discrimination and stigma violence.

This month provides an opportunity for South Africans to:

Raise awareness about the realities of living with albinism and dispel harmful myths and misconceptions

Promote inclusion in education, employment, healthcare, and community life

Advocate for the protection of persons with albinism against discrimination, exploitation, and violence

Celebrate diversity by recognising the achievements, talents, and contributions of persons with albinism in our society

“Through collaborative efforts, awareness campaigns, and advocacy, we can build a society where diversity is embraced, rights are respected, and every person – regardless of skin colour or condition – is valued. Together, let us stand for inclusion, equality, and the protection of persons with albinism,” said Minister Chukunga.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities calls on all citizens, communities, schools, faith-based institutions, and the private sector to unite in creating inclusive, safe environments where persons with albinism can live with dignity and without fear.

In line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Declaration on the Protection of Persons with Albinism, adopted on 17 August 2024 at its summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, the DWYPD urges all stakeholders to follow through and effectively implement the commitments made by aligning their legal frameworks to ensure they are inclusive and protect the rights of persons with albinism. The SADC Declaration demonstrates commitment by governments to protect the rights of persons with albinism, who are faced with numerous attacks ranging from abductions, killings, maiming, discrimination and trafficking.

