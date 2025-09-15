Western Cape Infrastructure on successful housing beneficiary verification drive in Cape Town

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) successfully hosted a housing beneficiary verification drive on 13 and 14 September 2025 in the City of Cape Town’s Subcouncil 14 area. The verification drive provided residents who are already registered on the housing demand database the opportunity to check their registrations and make necessary updates.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, said, “Our aim is to ensure a fair and transparent beneficiary process. Residents in this area have waited a very long time for housing opportunities and we must make sure that the correct individuals benefit from our housing projects.”

The Welmoed development forms part of the Southern Corridor Integrated Human Settlements Programme. Phase 1 will yield 3 296 housing opportunities, including mixed-use affordable housing and private development units. Beneficiaries will be drawn from Subcouncil 14 and surrounding informal settlements.

Subcouncil 14 consists of seven wards, namely Amandelsig, Kuils River, Zevenwacht, Oakdene, Sarepta, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Eerste River, Dennemere, Welmoed, Kalkfontein, Mfuleni and surrounds. The ward numbers are Ward 11, Ward 14, Ward 16, Ward 17, Ward 19, Ward 108, and Ward 114.

The Welmoed project will also offer economic opportunities and as many as 6 000 job opportunities. Part of the development plan requires contractors to employ local labour and subcontractors from the Subcouncil 14 area.

“The Welmoed project is about much more than just housing units. Together, we are building resilient communities, restoring dignity, and creating thousands of job opportunities that will transform the lives of our people. Through infrastructure we are building an inclusive, prosperous future for all,” Minister Simmers concluded.

