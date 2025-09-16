FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary feature film THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT, now available to rent/own on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting September 16, 2025

Defying rules in the 20s with a fearless refusal to conform, these trailblazing sisters lived boldly, danced wildly, and vanished quietly. Their legacy continues to inspire artists all over the world.” — Filmmaker Marci Darling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary feature film THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT, which is now available to rent/own on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting on September 16, 2025. THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT had its world premiere at the 2024 Salem Documentary Film Festival and had its west coast premiere at the 2024 Dances With Films film festival in Los Angeles.

The documentary THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT presents the riveting story of two Jewish immigrant sisters in the 1920’s who catapulted to international burlesque stardom as glittering globetrotting dancers, then transformed into the ultimate New Orleans eccentrics, painting their home with colorful dots. Their journey, marked by both the dazzle of the spotlight and the shadows of solitude, is a testament to their unbreakable bond and their vibrant heritage. After they died, their neighbor found thousands of costumes in their home, handmade from found objects, and she held a yard sale that lasted five years. Their ephemera and extraordinary story inspired countless artists around the world. THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT challenges Jewish stereotypes and gender norms, illuminating a slice of American culture rarely seen—the lives of burlesque dancers, acrobats, contortionists, and the courageous performers who dare to dream under the spotlight.

Written and directed by Marci Darling, THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT was produced by Marci Darling and Sharon Gillen. Creative Producer is Alexandra Kern. Featured interview subjects include: Dita Von Teese, Pleasant Gehman, Trixie Minx, Dr. Michelle Finamore, Jane Blevin, Kathy Randels, Lisa D’Amour, Katie Pearl, Nina Bozak, Cyndi McMurray, Wayne Phillips, Alan Smason, Dr. Daniel Molnar, Dr. Andrew D. Field, Dr. Hasia Diner, Doris Domoszlai-Lantner, Angeliska Polacheck, Audrey Elizabeth Emmett, Olivia Aldin, and Coleen Scott. Associate Producers are Alison Gordon, and Courtney Mico Nelson.

“As a former burlesque dancer with an acrobatic contortionist act based on Nita & Zita, I made the film as an homage to my soulmate and dance partner, Kim," said filmmaker Marci Darling. "Nita & Zita wore sequins like armor and turned scandal into art. Defying the rules in the 1920’s with hand-stitched fantasies, provocative performances, and a fearless refusal to conform, these trailblazing sisters lived boldly, danced wildly, and vanished quietly. Their legacy continues to inspire artists all over the world. I call it my scrappy handmade tale of wonder."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT directly with the filmmakers.

THE NITA & ZITA PROJECT: https://nitazitaproject.com/

