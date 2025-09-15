Minister Gayton McKenzie leads historic reunion of ex-political prisoners at Robben Island, 27 Sept

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will on Saturday, 27 September 2025, lead a historic and powerful; Reunion of Ex-Political Prisoners at the Robben Island Museum in the Western Cape.

Held under the theme “Reuniting with Robben Island as the Stronghold that Fortified Our Resistance to Achieve Our Freedom,” this symbolic gathering represents a profound moment of remembrance, healing, and national reflection. It brings together former political prisoners from South Africa and Namibia and will pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery, unyielding resilience, and unwavering commitment of those who were imprisoned for their role in the fight against apartheid.

Organised in partnership with the Association for Ex-Political Prisoners (AEPP) and the Robben Island Museum (RIM), the event will serve as a symbolic homecoming for many who endured incarceration on the Island.

As part of the day’s programme:

All ex-political prisoners who were incarcerated at Robben Island, including those from Namibia, will be awarded commemorative medals in recognition of their sacrifice.

A Wall of Names honouring all former prisoners will be officially unveiled.

Statues of some iconic figures will be inaugurated, serving as enduring symbols of their bravery and ensuring their legacy is permanently etched into the nation’s collective memory.

Taking place during Heritage Month, the reunion underscores Robben Island’s continued importance as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a living monument of resilience, unity, and hope for present and future generations.

Members of the media are invited to cover this historic event as follows:

Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Robben Island Museum, Western Cape

