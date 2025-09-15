VideoProc Converter AI for Mac 7.9: New AI Super Resolution Models and iPhone 17 Profiles Now Available

VideoProc Converter AI for Mac 7.9

Digiarty Software released VideoProc Converter AI for Mac 7.9, featuring two Super Resolution models and new conversion profiles for Apple’s iPhone 17 series.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software released VideoProc Converter AI for Mac Version 7.9 that expands both its AI video enhancement capabilities and device compatibility options. The update introduces two specialized AI Super Resolution models for upscaling videos and adds new output profiles for Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, ensuring users can enhance and convert their content to meet the latest and more specific needs.

VideoProc Converter AI, developed by Digiarty Software, is a long-established all-in-one multimedia solution. It brings together a comprehensive toolkit that includes a video/audio/DVD converter, AI-powered video, image, and audio enhancement, as well as downloading and recording features.

The introduction of the new AI Super Resolution models is a direct response to user feedback. “Many of our Mac users asked for a dedicated solution to upscale and enhance anime videos without losing detail or introducing distortion. We acted on that request right away,” said Huston Xu, Development Manager at Digiarty Software. This update brings not just one, but two new AI models tailored for different types of content.

• Anime Model: Built specifically for anime content, such as Japanese animation, animated films, cartoons, and manga-based animation, this model is trained with millions of anime datasets to restore sharp lines and preserve vibrant colors, while maintaining a natural look. It supports multiple scaling/output levels — 1x, 2x, 3x, 4x — across resolutions from 480p up to 4K.

• Zyxt Model: Developed with the aim of creating practical algorithms for general video restoration, the Zyxt model is trained on pure synthetic data. It enhances image quality by estimating image kernels and managing noise injection to recover detail in real-world footage. Like the Anime model, Zyxt supports scaling from 1x to 4x and outputs up to 4K resolution, and it runs efficiently on average Mac hardware.

Both models are designed to run smoothly on older Mac computers (macOS 10.5 or later), making high-quality AI video upscaling more widely accessible. Combined with the Gen Detail model, which enhances sharpness and fine details, and the Real Smooth model, which restores original motion fluidity, these four AI models provide Mac users with a versatile toolkit for upscaling a wide range of footage. This empowers content creators, archivists, and everyday users to bring new life to their videos with unprecedented clarity and quality.

In addition to AI improvements, Version 7.9 introduces new output profiles for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. Available under the Target Format options in the Video Converter and DVD modules, these profiles allow users to convert videos, DVDs, and audio into formats optimized for Apple’s latest devices. This ensures smooth playback and high-quality viewing on the newest iPhone lineup without extra configuration.

A Steady Pace of Innovation

This update follows the release of Version 7.8 in August, which added the AI Vocal Remover for separating vocals and instrumentals to create karaoke tracks, remixes, and samples. That version also integrated the AV1 codec into VideoProc’s modules, providing smaller file sizes and high-quality outputs.

Today, VideoProc Converter AI for Mac offers a comprehensive suite of AI features, including Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, AI image enhancement, Face Restoration, and AI colorization of black-and-white images — alongside robust video conversion, compression, editing, recording, and DVD digitization tools.

Looking ahead, Digiarty Software will continue delivering new AI models and performance enhancements in every aspect, ensuring VideoProc Converter AI evolves with both technological progress and user needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Mac edition of VideoProc Converter AI 7.9 is available now. Existing users can upgrade to the latest version free of charge. New users can take advantage of a special launch offer with 67% off at https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.

