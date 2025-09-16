Cosmetovigilance Market Set to Reach $5.02 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cosmetovigilance Market Through 2025?

The size of the cosmetovigilance market has seen a robust increase in the recent past. It is projected to rise from $3.46 billion in 2024 and reach $3.71 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to the growth experienced in the historical period include adherence to regulations, heightened consumer consciousness, the need for adverse event reporting, expansion of the global market, and the imperative of brand safeguarding.

In the ensuing years, the cosmetovigilance market is predicted to experience significant growth, ballooning to a worth of $5.02 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth foreseen in this period can be ascribed to factors such as enhanced regulatory oversight, the increasing need for transparency from consumers, fluctuating market dynamics, complications due to globalization, and collaboration with regulatory entities, accompanied by swift product innovation. The key trends anticipated within the forecast period incorporate the usage of big data analytics, forging strategic partnerships for data exchange, an intensified focus on post-market monitoring, initiatives to educate consumers, and amalgamation with pharmacovigilance practices.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cosmetovigilance Market?

The expanding use of cosmetic products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cosmetovigilance market in the coming years. Cosmetics, which are products applied to the human body to clean, enhance beauty, alter appearance, or nurture skin or hair health, contribute significantly to this trend. Cosmetovigilance plays a crucial role in offering insights into the quality of cosmetic goods by examining their safety levels. Consequently, as cosmetic usage escalates, so does the demand for the cosmetovigilance market. For instance, Global Cosmetic Industry reported in April 2023 that U.S. premium beauty sales, managed by a US-based firm specializing in beauty and personal care, saw a 16% annual increase, achieving a revenue of $6.6 billion. Thus, the escalating use of cosmetics is steering the growth of the cosmetovigilance market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cosmetovigilance Market?

Major players in the Cosmetovigilance include:

• PharSafer Associates Ltd.

• Zeincro GmbH

• Skill Pharma Limited

• ClinChoice Inc.

• Poseidon Clinical Research Organization GmbH

• AxeRegel AG

• Freyr Solutions LLC

• OC Vigilance SAS

• Pure Drug Safety Inc.

• Société Générale de Surveillance

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Cosmetovigilance Market In The Future?

The rise in government regulations is a notable trend in the cosmetovigilance market. An example of this is the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) passed in December 2022. MoCRA, a significant U.S. legislation, marks the largest growth in the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authority to oversee cosmetics since the enactment of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act of 1938. The law introduces new obligations on the cosmetic sector such as mandatory reporting of adverse events, facility enrollment, and product listing. The intent of MoCRA is to bolster consumer safety by compelling responsible parties to report adverse occurrences quickly and keep records that substantiate safety. The FDA will formulate regulations related to Good Manufacturing Practice, fragrance allergen labelling, and the detection of asbestos in talc-based cosmetic goods. The law makes allowances for some small enterprises and brings forth a Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program. The FDA has conducted a webinar to discuss the crucial terms and provisions of MoCRA, underscoring its dedication to executing and maintaining compliance with the new obligations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cosmetovigilance Market

The cosmetovigilancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Pre-Marketing Services, Post-Marketing Services

2) By Reported Category: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Perfumes And Deodorants, Hair Colorants, Other Reported Categories

3) By Service Providers: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs)

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Marketing Services: Safety Assessments, Clinical Trials, Regulatory Compliance Consulting

2) By Post-Marketing Services: Adverse Event Reporting, Risk Management, Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs), Market Surveillance

Global Cosmetovigilance Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe took the lead in the global cosmetovigilance market. The market report for cosmetovigilance provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

