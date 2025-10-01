The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market Expanding With $4.41 Billion at 19.3% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $4.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) has seen significant growth over the past few years. The projections suggest it will expand from $1.83 billion in 2024 to a substantial $2.18 billion by the end of 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The driving factors behind this growth during the historical period include increased government initiatives towards space exploration, heightened international rivalry in space missions, escalating investments in moon and planetary missions, an increased focus on sustaining long-term human spaceflight, and a heightened aim towards minimizing mission expenditures.

The in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) market is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years. Its growth is anticipated to reach $4.41 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The surge in growth during the forecast period is due to factors like intensifying concentration on building lasting lunar and martian settlements, increased interest in asteroid mining, broadening efforts to lower dependency on earth-to-space launch, rising significance of space-based infrastructure on a strategic level, and heightened worldwide involvement in deep-space exploration projects. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the progression of additive manufacturing methods for space uses, the evolution of autonomous robotic systems for resource harvesting, advancements in on-site 3-dimensional (3D) printing skills for habitat building, upgrades in closed-loop life support systems, and the integration of artificial intelligence for resource charting and utilization.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market?

The surge in investments towards space exploration is anticipated to trigger the expansion of the in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) market. The term ""space exploration"" encompasses the research and scrutiny of outer space utilizing astronomy, satellites, spacecraft, and interstellar manned missions. The prime reason for the hike in space exploration investments is the projected economic returns as countries and private businesses aim to capitalize on prospects such as satellite markets, space tourism, asteroid mining, and the turning new space technologies into a commercial success. The upsurge in space exploration investments propels the progress of ISRU technologies by funding research and infrastructure, enabling the extraction and utilization of local resources like lunar ice and martian soil for fuel, water, and construction. For instance, in June 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a department of the New Zealand government, announced that the UK is committed to investing approximately USD 12.5 billion (£10 billion) in space programs over a decade starting from 2023, with around USD 3.75 billion (£3 billion) specifically set aside in the 2023 spending review. Consequently, the growing investments in space exploration are underpinning the growth of the ISRU market. The escalating access to commercial ride-share launch services is predicted to fuel the expansion of the ISRU market due to rising access to cost-effective and adaptable space transportation solutions. Commercial ride-sharing launch services are defined as space missions where numerous payloads from various clients are launched concurrently on a single rocket to curtail costs and enhance space accessibility. The proliferation of commercial ride-share launch services is attributed to swelling urbanization as more individuals residing in populated cities escalate the demand for comfortable, readily available transportation alternatives. ISRU allows commercial ride-share launch services to reduce reliance on terran-sourced propellants by generating fuel and resources directly on-site, cutting down launch costs and amplifying operational adaptability. For instance, according to the Government Accountability Office, a US-based government institution, as of spring 2022, nearly 5,500 active satellites are orbiting the earth, with forecasts indicating the launch of an extra 58,000 by 2030. Thus, the growing access to commercial ride-share launch services is propelling the ISRU market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market?

Major players in the In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin L.P.

• Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd.

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• European Space Agency

• China National Space Administration

• Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd.

• Honeybee Robotics Ltd.



Comparative Analysis Of Leading In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market Segments

The in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Resource, Technology

2) By Application: Space Exploration, Lunar Missions, Planetary Missions, Asteroid Mining, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Space Agencies, Commercial Space Companies, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Resource: Water Extraction, Oxygen Production, Fuel Generation, Soil Analysis, Mineral Processing

2) By Technology: Additive Manufacturing, Robotics, Automation Systems, Sensors, Power Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU), North America held the top position in 2024. Predictions show the Asia-Pacific region as the one poised to grow the most during the forecast period. The report provides insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

