Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $57.49 Billion by 2029

Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of the internet of things (IoT) cloud platform in recent times. The market, which will be worth $24.55 billion in 2024, is anticipated to increase to $29.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. A number of factors are chiefly responsible for the growth witnessed in the historic period such as the rising adoption of interconnected devices, growing requirement for real-time data processing, increased funding in cloud computing infrastructure, advancement in industrial automation, and the introduction of smart city initiatives.

The market size for the internet of things (IoT) cloud platform is set to expand rapidly in the following years, reaching an estimated $57.49 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to the growing fusion of edge computing and cloud platforms, a heightened focus on data safety and confidentiality, the spread of 5G networks facilitating faster connectivity, the increasing application of AI for predictive analytics, and the surge in the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. In the forecast period, key trends include AI-powered analytics and automation, enhanced coordination between edge and cloud, secure IoT transactions through blockchain, and the creation of digital twins for instant asset monitoring.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market?

The anticipated growth of the internet of things (IoT) cloud platform market is being fueled by the surge in industrial automation. Industrial automation involves the application of robotics and systems control to carry out industrial processes with minimal human oversight, enhancing productivity, precision, and efficiency. Businesses are increasingly adopting industrial automation to optimize operational efficiency and curb costs by reducing errors and augmenting productivity. The IoT cloud platform caters to industrial automation by connecting devices, sensors, and machinery to a core cloud system. This facilitates real-time data surveillance, process refining, and predictive upkeep, thereby improving operational smoothness and decreasing downtime in industrial settings. For example, the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, reported in September 2024 that the number of robotic units operating in factories worldwide in 2023 stood at 4,281,585, which represented a 10% hike from 3,904,000 units in 2022. Therefore, the upward trend in industrial automation is propelling the growth of the IoT cloud platform market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market?

Major players in the Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Sector?

Leading organizations in the internet of things (IoT) cloud platform sector are concentrating their efforts on creation of highly advanced solutions such as cloud-based industrial IoT solutions. This is aimed at enhancing real-time data transmission, boosting operational productivity, and providing smooth inter-device and inter-system connectivity in industrial settings. A cloud-based industrial IoT solution is essentially a system which links industrial sensors and devices to a cloud platform, accommodating real-time data evaluation, process advancement, and predictive maintenance. For instance, Qualcomm Inc., a US semiconductor firm, in February 2023 introduced the Qualcomm Aware Platform, a novel cloud-based industrial IoT solution designed to improve real-time oversight and operational efficiencies in various industrial segments like supply chains, manufacturing, utilities among others. The platform offers an API-first, adaptable cloud framework that can be integrated with existing enterprise software like Microsoft Dynamics 365. It meshes Qualcomm's IoT hardware and connectivity technologies with sensor fusion, precise location services, secure communication from device to cloud, enabling easy tracking, condition monitoring, and asset management.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Growth

The internet of things (IOT) cloud platform market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Offering: Platform, Service

2) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Grid, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Device Management Platform, Application Enablement Platform, Connectivity Management Platform, Data Analytics Platform

2) By Service: Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Internet Of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform, North America emerged as the dominant region. It's anticipated that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

