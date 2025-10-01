The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Immigration Legal Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $28.00 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Immigration Legal Services Market?

The market size for immigration legal services has seen notable expansion in the recent past. The market, which is projected to advance from $20.54 billion in 2024 to $21.92 billion in 2025, boasts an annual compound growth rate of 6.7%. This historic growth is due to several factors including, the escalating demand for proficient labor across international borders, the surge in refugees and asylum seeker numbers, heightening consciousness of legal rights and representation, the increasing backlog in immigration processing systems, and the rise in education and employment opportunities overseas.

In the coming years, the immigration legal services market is anticipated to experience robust growth. It's projected to expand to $28.00 billion by 2029, with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this projected growth over the forecast period include the increased uptake of legal tech solutions, a growing demand for virtual legal consultations, a rise in cross-border business expansions, more government emphasis on skilled migration programs, and heightened awareness of compliance risks. Market trends for the forecast period encompass developments in AI-powered legal research tools, pioneering innovations in virtual immigration consultation platforms, increased use of automation in document processing, advancements in predictive analytics predicting case outcomes, and innovative improvements in self-service immigration portals.

Download a free sample of the immigration legal services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27793&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Immigration Legal Services Market?

The growth of the immigration legal services market is anticipated to be sparked by the increase in asylum cases in the future. Individuals seeking protection in foreign lands due to risks like violence or persecution in their homeland are referred to as asylum cases. The surge in such cases is predominantly fuelled by continuous conflicts and political volatility in some areas, compelling more individuals to escape their homeland in quest of safety. Immigration legal services play a pivotal role in asylum cases by offering professional assistance on intricate legal processes, making them crucial for those looking for protection. By offering specialized help with paperwork, interviews, and case organization, they lessen the danger of application mistakes, thus enhancing the probability of a positive asylum result. To exemplify, the International Organization for Migration, a governmental organization based in Switzerland, reported in May 2024 that the number of original individual asylum claims reached 2.6 million in 2022, signifying an 83% increase compared to 2021. Hence, the mounting cases of asylum are propelling the expansion of the immigration legal services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Immigration Legal Services Market?

Major players in the Immigration Legal Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dentons Group

• Greenberg Traurig LLP

• Mayer Brown LLP

• Perkins Coie LLP

• Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP

• Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

• Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart P.C.

• Harris Beach Murtha

• Lewis Silkin LLP

• Burness Paull LLP

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Immigration Legal Services Market?

Leading entities in the immigration legal services sector are emphasizing the development of high-tech solutions such as legal investigative tools empowered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim of offering more effective, data-based support for intricate immigration cases. AI-equipped legal research tools have the capacity to navigate and analyze colossal legal data, promptly discerning pertinent laws, bylaws, and previous case rulings. This aids legal services in the immigration field to expedify their research, enhance precision, and deliver prompt, informed assistance to their clients. For example, in January 2024, the American legal tech corporation Visalaw.Ai, unveiled GEN 1.0, an exclusive legal research product for immigration law practices. By leveraging trusted content from the American Immigration Lawyers Association and GPT-4 technology, this product provides quicker access to credible answers. This legal tool powered by AI allows legal expertise to perform research more effectively, securely oversee data with a No Retention API, and foster team collaboration through adaptable permissions, eventually enhancing the delivery of legal services and client results in the immigration law field.

What Segments Are Covered In The Immigration Legal Services Market Report?

The immigration legal services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Visa Application Assistance, Green Card Application Assistance, Citizenship Application Assistance, Deportation Defense, Asylum Application Assistance, Other Service Types

2) By Client Type: Individual Clients, Corporate Clients, Non-Profit Organizations, Government Agencies, Educational Institutions

3) By Mode Of Service: Online, Offline

4) By Legal Complexity Level: Simple Applications, Moderate Complexity, High Complexity

5) By Application: Immigrants, Refugees, Asylees

Subsegments:

1) By Visa Application Assistance: Work Visa Filing, Student Visa Support, Family Visa Processing, Tourist Visa Assistance, Business Visa Advisory

2) By Green Card Application Assistance: Employment-Based Green Card, Family-Sponsored Green Card, Diversity Lottery Assistance, Special Immigrant Categories, Adjustment Of Status Support

3) By Citizenship Application Assistance: Naturalization Filing, Interview Preparation, Eligibility Screening, Form N-400 Assistance, Dual Citizenship Guidance

4) By Deportation Defense: Court Representation, Cancellation Of Removal, Appeals and Motions Filing, Immigration Bond Assistance, Asylum-Based Defense

5) By Asylum Application Assistance: Credible Fear Interview Prep, Affirmative Asylum Filing, Defensive Asylum Filing, Country Condition Documentation, Work Authorization For Asylum Seekers

6) By Other Service Types: Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Application Support, Temporary Protected Status Filing, Refugee Resettlement Assistance, Waivers, Legal Aid For Undocumented Immigrants

View the full immigration legal services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immigration-legal-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Immigration Legal Services Market?

In the 2025 Immigration Legal Services Global Market Report, North America emerged as the predominant region for the year 2024. It is predicted that the highest rate of growth will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecasted period. The report includes an analysis of multiple regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Immigration Legal Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/site-remediation-consulting-services-global-market-report

Legal Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-global-market-report

Legal Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.