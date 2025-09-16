LDM Global Appoints Diane McAuliffe as President of Global Legal Services

Diane Logo

Appointment Strengthens LDM Global’s Commitment to Technology-Enabled Legal Solutions

We are thrilled to welcome Diane to LDM Global.” — Conor Looney, Group CEO

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LDM Global, the leading Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane McAuliffe as President of Global Legal Services.Diane brings over two decades of leadership experience in the technology sector and the technology services industry globally. She has previously held leadership roles in BT, Vodafone, and Digicel having led businesses, portfolios, and teams across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the LATAM region."I am excited to join LDM Global and contribute to its mission of providing tech-enabled innovative solutions to legal professionals," said Diane. "I look forward to working with our experienced team of more than 500 legal solutions experts to nurture client partnerships.""We are delighted to welcome Diane to our legal service business," said Conor Looney, Group CEO. ‘Her experience in delivering results in business growth and client satisfaction will be invaluable as we continue to expand our client footprint and enhance our technology-enabled services."Founded in 1996, LDM Global is a professional services firm specializing in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) services from its ISO:27001 and SOC2-certified Operations Center. For more information, visit www.ldmglobal.com Contact: info@ldmglobal.com

