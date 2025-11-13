EXO Edge Expands Offshore IT Services for Property Management Companies

EXO Edge State-of-the-art facility

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXO Edge, the leading offshore partner for the U.S. property management industry, launched two new specialised IT services to help real estate companies improve operational efficiency. The new services include Data Engineering & Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions, as well as Microsoft Administration.EXO Edge’s enhanced IT suite directly supports technology transformation and data-driven decision-making, offering multifamily management companies scalable, certified, and cost-efficient IT solutions that align with evolving industry priorities.Currently, EXO Edge’s powerhouse of specialized real estate IT Services includes,1. 24x7 IT Help Desk SupportOn-demand technical support ensuring minimal downtime and rapid issue resolution through dedicated U.S.-hour operations, resulting in improved CSATs for clients.2. Network Operations & Infrastructure ManagementProactive network monitoring, endpoint security, and performance management to safeguard critical property systems and maintain operational continuity.3. Property Management System (PMS) OptimizationExpert PMS configuration and integration support, including for Yardi and RealPage, helping real estate managers streamline platform use and reduce system friction.4. Data Engineering & Business Intelligence (BI) SolutionsComprehensive data management, quality assurance, and Power BI reporting frameworks that transform operational data into actionable insights for portfolio leaders.5. Microsoft Power Platform & SharePoint AdministrationAutomation and collaboration services leveraging Power Apps, Power Automate, and SharePoint to simplify workflows and improve cross-functional efficiency.Driving IT Value for Leading OperatorsFor multifamily operators navigating the IT portfolio, EXO Edge’s offshore IT Services offer a proven pathway to scale their tech capabilities without escalating costs or compliance risks.“Technology is now at the center of every property management operation—from leasing platforms to resident engagement apps,” said Vivek Sharma, President, EXO Edge. “Our IT teams bring deep operational understanding of real estate technologies, enabling our clients to improve efficiency and decision-making.”Adding to that, “We built this IT Services suite with the property operator base in mind—executives seeking performance, security, and scalability in their IT environments. From network operations to analytics, EXO Edge delivers domain-led technology support that integrates seamlessly, complementing our clients’ U.S. teams.”Why Property Management Companies Choose EXO Edge IT Services• Trusted partner to 10 of the Top 15 NMHC Managers• Experienced IT operations team with deep real estate domain expertise ISO:27001 & SOC 2 certified operations center• Savings up to 50% per resource with dedicated U.S.-hour teams• Expertise across Yardi, RealPage, Power BI, and Microsoft Power PlatformEXO Edge is the leading offshore partner for the real estate industry, delivering world-class Finance & Accounting, IT Services, HR/Staffing solutions, Business Process, and Legal Services. The company’s associates have rated the organization as a Great Place to Work, and work US hours from an ISO:27001 and SOC 2 certified operations center supporting clients to achieve operational efficiency and scale technology-led transformation.

