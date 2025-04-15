EXO Edge Names Leslie Webb as SVP of Real Estate Services

Leslie Webb - SVP of Real Estate Services EXO Edge State-of-the-art facility

EXO Edge, the #1 offshore scalability partner for real estate operators, has appointed Leslie Webb as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Services.

We are delighted to have Leslie on board!” — Vivek Sharma, President

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie has 28 years of experience across diverse sectors like senior living, healthcare, and luxury resort hotels. She excels at senior stakeholder management, working with leading enterprises including Brookdale, MorningStar, Sunrise, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and Destination Hotels & Resorts.Her expertise is complemented by an extensive background in sales leadership, business development, relationship management, and revenue growth in both B2C and B2B sectors. “I am excited about this opportunity with EXO Edge and am eager to share my experience to help elevate this team’s already remarkable success. EXO Edge has a culture of excellence, which aligns with my values,” says Leslie.A strong career in moulding teams to achieve excellence, plus varied experience across areas of business growth, business analysis, and go-to-market strategies. Leslie’s customer-centric, collaborative, consultative selling style fostered growth and innovation in the organizations she has worked for. She graduated from Auburn University and holds a postgraduate degree from Harvard Business School.“We are delighted to have Leslie on board”, says Vivek Sharma, President at EXO Edge, “and look forward to growing with her incredible experience and sales acumen as we continue to expand our client footprint.”Founded in 2017, EXO Edge is the leading offshore partner delivering value-added services for the real estate industry. Solutions include finance and accounting, IT, recruitment, and contract management services. EXO Edge is a certified Great Place to Workorganization, with more than 900 full-time associates based at its ISO:27001 and SOC2-certified Operations Center in India.

