Finance visionaries unite to shape the future of digital innovation at the Philippines’ premier event – WFIS 2025

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuelled by progressive government policies and an ever-rising demand for accessible financial services, the Philippines is witnessing an unprecedented wave of digital adoption—unlocking new doors for groundbreaking innovations and accelerating fintech’s growing dominance in the nation.Acknowledging the massive opportunity and BSP’s (Central bank of the Philippines) Open Finance Pilot that plans to bring financial institutions closer to third-party technology providers, both global tech giants and challenger brands are now vying to claim their share in the market.Paying heed, the Philippines’ most reputed finance event, World Financial Innovation Series WFIS ) is coming up with its fourth edition on 23 – 24 September 2025 at the Manila Marriott Hotel. Playing host to over 600 senior financial sector professionals and key decision makers, the event will be a cornerstone in bringing the next wave of digital innovations to the Philippines’ financial services.From Central Bank and Bureau of Treasury to the Securities & Exchange Commission and leading private sector enterprises, WFIS will feature the most renowned subject-matter experts to disseminate the latest industry intel in the form of real-word case studies, strategic insights, most relevant use cases and more.Some of the key names include:Arifa Ala, Assistant Governor, Bangko Sentral ng PilipinasSharon Almanza, Treasurer of the Philippines, Bureau of TreasuryOliver Chato, Director, Information and Communications Technology Department, Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)Dennis Omila, Chief Transformation Officer, Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP)Carlos Santos, Chief Transformation and Technology Officer, AXA PhilippinesCarlos Tengkiat, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), RCBCThese great names along with many others will shed light on the industry’s most pressing topics like ‘Cloud-Native Architectures’, ‘Next-Gen Identity Security’, ‘AI and Financial Decision-Making’, ‘AI and Financial Decision-Making’, ‘The Role of APIs in Accelerating Financial Innovation’, ‘No-Code/Low-Code Development’, ‘Digital Banking 2.0’, ‘Hyper-Personalization in Financial Services’, ‘Insurtech’, ‘Blockchain as a Service’ and more.It’s perhaps the platform’s unblemished reputation and exemplary nature that has made it receive the robust backing from influential organisations including Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP), Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines (AAP) and FinTech Alliance PH. These esteemed organisations will work towards getting the best recognition for the event and aid in program development.Alongside crucial knowledge sessions, WFIS will also serve as the region’s epicenter for showcasing the most advanced technologies and innovations that’re causing major disruptions in the industry. Powering a cutting-edge show will be organisations like Personetics, Newgen, EmbedIT, Entrust, Daon, Wolters Kluwer and many others.Speaking on the upcoming edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, CEO & Co-Founder of Tradepass, the organizing body behind WFIS, said:“The Philippines is at a defining moment in its financial evolution, with digital adoption creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation and inclusion. World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2025 will act as the bridge between regulators, institutions, and technology leaders, ensuring that the country not only keeps pace with global fintech advancements but also sets new benchmarks for financial resilience and customer-centric innovation. We are excited to bring together the brightest minds to chart the next chapter of the nation’s financial future.”For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

