Skincare Rooted in Nature: Rhug Wild Beauty's Organic Approach to Radiant Skin

CORWEN, DENBIGHSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhug Wild Beauty continues to set a new standard in luxury skincare by uniting scientific efficacy with a profound respect for the land.Born at the expansive Rhug Estate in North Wales, home to biodynamic farming and deep-rooted heritage, the brand offers natural skin care products and natural body care products that are as effective as they are authentic.A Legacy of Land and IntegrityRhug Estate has been in the Newborough family's possession since 1637. Under the current Lord and Lady Newborough, it has evolved into a hub of organic farming, wild foraging, green energy and ethical beauty — all guided by a devotion to sustainability and provenance.Ingredients with Provenance and PurposeRhug Wild Beauty formulations are powered by ingredients either grown or wild-harvested on the Rhug Estate, or responsibly sourced from trusted producers. From meadowsweet, hawthorn, and estate-harvested oats to blue tansy and plum seed oil, each botanical is carefully selected for its efficacy, sustainability, and traceability. Every extract plays a purposeful role in supporting radiant, healthy-looking skin.Certified, Clean, ConsciousRhug Wild Beauty carries the prestigious Soil Association COSMOS Organic and COSMOS Natural certifications, ensuring at least 95% organic content, plant-based colour and fragrance, and fully transparent sourcing and manufacturing. It also proudly holds the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free accreditation, with many products bearing the Vegan Society trademark and receiving halal approval.Sustainability in Every DetailTheir commitment to sustainability spans from bottle to doorstep. Glass packaging is recyclable and refill-friendly. Where plastic is used (for certain bodycare items), it’s 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR). Even the mailing boxes are made from recycled cardboard and printed with vegetable inks.Transparency Meets TrustReflecting transparency, the brand highlights the importance of rigorous certification as a safeguard against greenwashing. As Lord Newborough emphasised recently, this clarity fosters consumer confidence in truly natural, organic and ethically crafted beauty.Luxurious, Time-Honoured ResultsThe collection is hand-crafted in small batches in the UK. From a rejuvenating Purifying Cleansing Lotion with estate-harvested dandelion to a deeply hydrating Nourishing Body Cream infused with marshmallow root and lemon balm, each formula is designed to restore suppleness, enhance texture and support a radiant complexion. Ingredients like blue tansy and plum seed oil combine antioxidants and botanical lipids for visibly nourished, smoother skin.A Brand with Purpose and CharacterRhug Wild Beauty bypasses passing trends, instead responding to the rhythms of nature. Each seasonal batch expresses the character of the land, offering discerning consumers natural skincare products reflective of their values and free from synthetic additives, parabens or GM ingredients.This is beauty informed by heritage and guided by nature, where every ingredient has a story, and every product reflects the care that went into its creation. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that align with their environmental values and skin health priorities.Rhug Wild Beauty meets this demand not with marketing spin, but with verifiable standards, traceable sourcing, and visible results. It’s a brand that proves natural formulations can be both luxurious and effective, without compromise. Whether it’s a nourishing serum or a revitalising cleanser, each product invites a connection to the land and a new standard of natural self-care.Available exclusively via the Rhug Wild Beauty online store and selected premium retailers, the collection is a testament to craftsmanship and ecological stewardship.

