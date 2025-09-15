Balfour Capital Group Appoints Jaideep Singh Gaur as Senior Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

You can’t predict. You can prepare.” — Howard Marks

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaideep Singh Gaur as Senior Investment Advisor.Based in India, Jaideep brings over 11 years of experience across private equity, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and strategic capital raising across global markets.Jaideep has executed over $200 million in M&A transactions and advised on capital raises ranging from $2 million to $100 million, spanning sectors such as consumer goods, fintech, hospitality, real estate, dairy, and renewable energy. He most recently served as Vice President at Oriano Clean Energy, where he led the growth of Revour Consumer—an electronics brand that achieved a $5 million revenue run rate and was named one of India’s top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2022 by INC42.Previously, Jaideep led Investor Relations at Magic USA Inc., where he managed LP communications and closed multiple global private equity transactions across the U.S., Europe, and Israel. He also played a key role in capital raising and strategic advisory roles for startups and UHNIs, including contributions to fintech unicorn MobiKwik and the hemp and pet care industries.Earlier in his career, Jaideep held investment banking roles at KPMG and Altamount Capital, where he worked on high-profile deals including the $65 million acquisition of Sentini Ceramics by Japan’s Lixil Corporation, as well as structured transactions in real estate, education, and technology.Jaideep holds an MBA in Finance from Welingkar Institute of Management and a BBA in Finance from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. He is certified in Valuation & Financial Modelling (EduPristine), Bloomberg Market Concepts, and has completed advanced training in AI and D2C growth strategies.“Jaideep combines global execution capability with deep-rooted relationships across India’s capital ecosystem. His track record of scaling ventures and navigating complex multi-jurisdictional capital flows aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group.With this appointment, Balfour Capital Group further strengthens its presence across South Asia and continues its commitment to partnering with exceptional talent to drive international growth and value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.