Balfour Capital Group Appoints Rui Pinho as Investment Advisor

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Rui Pinho as an Investment Advisor. Rui brings over eight years of accounting, audit, and tax compliance experience, with a proven track record in IFRS implementation, statutory reporting, and financial operations across both mid-market and multinational environments.In his current role as an Accountant and Tax Specialist at FORVIA, Rui has led critical projects including the successful implementation of IFRS 16, optimization of fixed asset reporting, and the strategic migration of VAT and Intrastat compliance processes from France to Portugal. His attention to financial integrity and regulatory compliance has helped streamline cross-border operations and enhance corporate reporting standards.Prior to joining FORVIA, Rui advanced rapidly from audit intern to senior audit associate, leading statutory audit engagements, supervising junior teams, and supporting court-mandated forensic audits. His professional foundation was built at respected Portuguese audit firms including Ângelo Couto, C. Ribeiro & L. Carvalho SROC, and Jorge Macedo e Nuno Borges SROC. Across these roles, Rui demonstrated strength in analytical review, group consolidation, and client service excellence.A Certified Accountant registered with the Ordem dos Contabilistas Certificados (OCC), Rui holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Administration and a Postgraduate Degree in Auditing from ISCAP. He is highly proficient in IFRS, deferred taxes, corporate tax filings (Form 22), budgeting, and financial analysis. Rui is fluent in Portuguese and conversant in English, making him well-equipped to operate within multinational and regulatory-intensive settings.“Rui’s grounding in audit rigor and regulatory discipline strengthens our commitment to governance, transparency, and cross-border execution,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “His expertise in IFRS and tax migration strategy will be highly valuable as we scale our European operations.”Rui joins Balfour Capital Group’s growing Portugal team and will play an important role in advancing the firm’s advisory platform in Iberia and beyond.

