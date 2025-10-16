The Art of the Future — Balfour Capital Group Launches Tokenized Artwork Collection with Sabatier Art

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Bridging tradition and technology, Balfour Capital Group and Sabatier Art unveil a blockchain-certified collection honoring Petrus Wandrey’s digital legacy.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive underwriter for the forthcoming Petrus Wandrey Tokenized Artwork Collection by Sabatier, a collaboration that unites financial innovation with the enduring traditions of European art. It is an encounter between legacy and the future — between matter and code.________________________________________Sabatier Art: A Legacy of Heritage and VisionFor more than sixty years, the name Sabatier has stood for integrity, knowledge, and quiet authority in the art world. The story began in 1963, when Eduard Sabatier founded a small gallery in Verden an der Aller. His devotion to European art and the preservation of cultural craftsmanship laid the foundation for one of Germany’s most respected art houses.Over the decades, the Sabatier family cultivated a circle of collectors, museums, and institutions built on discretion and trust. What began as a boutique dealer evolved into a guardian of heritage whose influence extends far beyond borders.Sabatier’s expertise spans centuries of artistic creation. The gallery is celebrated for its curatorial mastery of 17th to 19th-century painting, classical modernism, and important contemporary works. Its special devotion to porcelain has made it an authority on Europe’s greatest manufactories — above all MEISSEN. As an official partner and authorized dealer of the Meissen manufactory, Sabatier enjoys direct access to exceptional commissions and holds the world’s largest private collection of modern Meissen one-of-a-kind works.Over the years, Sabatier has served an elite international clientele that includes private collectors, cultural institutions, and some of the most discerning creative minds of the twentieth century — among them Karl Lagerfeld, who entrusted the Sabatier family as his personal art dealer and advisor. Such relationships reflect the gallery’s enduring reputation for taste, discretion, and cultural sensitivity.Their membership in CINOA, the international federation of leading art dealers, reaffirms the family’s commitment to authenticity, scholarship, and provenance. Today, under the stewardship of the second generation — Torsten and Frank Sabatier in Germany — and the third generation, Simon Sabatier in Monaco, the gallery continues its pursuit of art that outlasts its era while embracing the tools of a new one.That pursuit now extends into the digital realm with the Petrus Wandrey Tokenized Artwork Collection — a bridge between the traditions of European connoisseurship and the possibilities of blockchain-certified ownership.________________________________________The Petrus Wandrey Tokenized Artwork CollectionFew artists anticipated the digital age with the vision of Petrus Wandrey (1939–2012), Germany’s most forward-looking postwar artist and founder of Digitalism. Born in Dresden and based in Hamburg for most of his life, Wandrey viewed technology not as a rival to the human spirit, but as its next evolution.His work united classical form with electronic imagination, sacred symbolism with the precision of circuitry. As a friend of Salvador Dalí, he shared a fascination with transformation and immortality — but his transcendence was found in data and design. Critics of his time called him a prophet; history has proven them right.Through the Ethereum blockchain, Wandrey’s ideas now find continuity. The Sabatier Tokenized Artwork Collection brings his analog creations into verified digital form, each piece anchored in IPFS metadata that ensures authenticity, transparency, and permanence.Hosted on OpenSea, the collection offers investors and collectors a direct portal into Wandrey’s world — a decentralized gallery where his vision of Digitalism becomes tangible once again. Each Tokenized Artwork represents both a work of art and a vessel of philosophy, preserving not only the imagery but the intention of the artist.For those who understand the intersection of rarity, legacy, and digital scarcity, these blockchain-certified assets are more than collectibles — they are fragments of an artistic prophecy fulfilled.________________________________________A Partnership Between Finance and Fine ArtIn a world where value now moves freely between the tangible and the digital, Sabatier and Balfour Capital Group stand together at the threshold of a new aesthetic economy. What began in porcelain and paint now continues in light and code — the same pursuit of beauty, truth, and endurance, translated into a language the future will understand.________________________________________For more information on the Sabatier Tokenized Artwork Collection and Balfour Capital Group’s underwriting role, please contact:📧 press@balfourcapitalgroup.com

