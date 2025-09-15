Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina embarks on official visit to Japan, 15 to 18 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will embark on an official visit to Japan from 15 to 18 September 2025 to strengthen cooperation in hydrogen energy and sustainable fuels.

The Deputy Minister will participate in the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels on Monday 15 September, to place South Africa at the centre of high-level global discussions on implementing and collaborating on hydrogen policies.

Ms Gina will engage with Japanese officials on international collaboration, demand stimulation, and supply chain development between South Africa and Japan.

The ministerial meetings will be held in collaboration with Expo 2025 Osaka, an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world to address global issues and showcase Japan's technological capabilities in achieving a hydrogen-powered society.

The engagements will serve as a bedrock to create institutional foundations for market-based hydrogen trading and price discovery, an essential step towards legitimising hydrogen as a tradable energy asset.

As articulated in its Basic Hydrogen Strategy, Japan is committed to ensuring that its supply chains are secure, transparent and interconnected on a global scale. Japan also aims to establish global markets that will substantiate its investments in hydrogen production, transportation and utilisation technologies.

In advancing the sustainable fuels agenda, Japan's primary objective is to ensure the widespread implementation of sustainable fuels, particularly in industries that are challenging to regulate, such as aviation and shipping. The country has expressed commitment to expediting the global adoption of biofuels, e-fuels, and e-methane as part of its Initiative for Sustainable Fuels and Mobility with Brazil. In addition, Japan aims to diversify the global energy supply ahead of COP30.

From 16 to 18 September, the Deputy Minister will engage in discussions with representatives from the Japanese government, academic institutions, and commercial entities, including Toyota, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as well as the universities of Kyoto and Osaka. The discussions will focus on science, technology and innovation-related matters, such as nanotechnology, carbon recycling, astronomy and space science technologies.

Speaking ahead of the mission, Deputy Minister Gina said the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels holds considerable significance for South Africa, as the government aims to expedite the diversification of its energy portfolio to foster sustainable and inclusive growth.

"For example, to reduce the carbon intensity within the aviation sector, South Africa aims to learn from Japan's advancements in sustainable aviation fuel. Accordingly, strengthening cooperation with Japanese research institutions and enterprises specialising in sustainable aviation fuels and renewable energy sources will be essential," said the Deputy Minister.

Ms Gina stated that the insights gained from the mission will be instrumental in developing a robust infrastructure for renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels in South Africa, with the potential to transform key sectors of the economy.

These include the transformation of the energy and mining sector to decarbonisation operations and power generation. Advancing the transportation and aviation sectors through the promotion of environmentally sustainable fuels and hydrogen-powered mobility will accelerate South Africa's transition to cleaner fuels, thereby reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change.

In addition, South Africa's manufacturing sector supports the expansion of new industries in hydrogen storage, fuel cells and electrolysers, while the agricultural sector supports the production of low-carbon fertilisers and strengthens the food supply chain.

"These initiatives have the potential to promote green industrialisation, create jobs in energy-intensive industries, and enhance the resilience of transport and logistics networks, thereby supporting South Africa's broader social and economic development objectives," said Ms Gina.

Japan remains a strategic ally for South Africa in scientific research, development and innovation since formalising a scientific and technological cooperation agreement in 2003. In future, the country aims to leverage Japan's expertise in vehicle manufacturing, electronics and the commercialisation of research to enhance collaborative initiatives in industrial development and technological innovation.

