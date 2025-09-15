Science, Technology and Innovation on NIPMO receiving Excellence in Organisational Contribution to Innovation Management Award

On 4 September 2025, the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO), a specialised service delivery unit of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, received the Southern African Research and Innovation Management Association (SARIMA) Excellence in Organisational Contribution to Innovation Management Award for its role in strengthening South Africa's innovation ecosystem.

The SARIMA awards were presented at a special dinner held as part of the annual SARIMA Conference, which ran from 2 to 5 September in Stellenbosch. The awards recognise excellence in research and innovation management across the Southern African Development Community.

Addressing the attendees, SARIMA President-Elect Dr Douglas Sanyahumbi said that the award to NIPMO celebrated national innovation enablement.

"It recognises an organisation that serves as a true architect and catalyst for excellence across the national innovation management landscape, whose contributions are considered profound and far-reaching," said Dr Sanyahumbi.

He added that NIPMO's work was foundational to the success of every technology transfer office (TTO) in South Africa. "Their impact is not measured in the performance of one institution or one TTO, but in the strength and capability of an entire national innovation system," he said.

The TTOs function as intermediaries between academic research and the commercial market by managing and commercialising institutional intellectual property (IP). This includes protecting IP through patents and copyrights, licensing technology to existing companies, and assisting in the creation of new spinout companies.

As the national oversight body supporting 37 publicly funded research institutions, NIPMO provides critical financial and strategic support. This includes the allocation of funds to enable institutions to recruit essential technology transfer personnel, implement operational systems, and pursue IP commercialisation. NIPMO also reimburses institutions for eligible IP protection expenses.

Beyond funding, NIPMO has made remarkable strides in capacity building. It has delivered specialised IP training to over 2 400 individuals from 51 countries and, in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organization, established 27 technology and innovation support centres across the country, ensuring access to global patent information and innovation support services.

The Head of NIPMO, Ms Jetane Charsley, said that NIPMO and the DSTI were deeply honoured to receive the award. "This recognition affirms the collective efforts of our team and partners in building and strengthening a national innovation system that is inclusive and sustainable. We share this award with every TTO, researcher and stakeholder working tirelessly to translate ideas into impact for South Africa and beyond," she said.

