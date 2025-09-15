Writers and Illustrators of the Future Celebrated at Dragon Con 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press, publisher of L. Ron Hubbard’s fiction and the “Writers of the Future” anthology series, showcased talent at Dragon Con 2025 in Atlanta, hosting judges and winners of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.

More than 20 past winners and judges attended, celebrating science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration. John Goodwin, president of Galaxy Press, highlighted the event’s significance.

“I’ve known Pat Henry, CEO of Dragon Con, since the 1990s, shortly after the convention began,” Goodwin said. In 2017, Henry gave the keynote address at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards banquet, urging winners to engage with conventions like Dragon Con and explaining the differences between dragons, wyverns, and wyrms. This spurred increased participation by Writers and Illustrators of the Future at the event.

Capped at 85,000 ticketed attendees, Dragon Con transforms downtown Atlanta, providing a platform for science fiction and fantasy fans and creators to connect in the dealer’s hall, at panels in various hotels, or at local coffee shops and bars. The convention intentionally maintains this format, avoiding consolidation into a single convention center.

Galaxy Press hosted a booth in America’s Mart dealer’s hall, featuring bestselling authors and Contest judges Kevin J. Anderson, Jody Lynn Nye, and Robert J. Sawyer, alongside “Writers of the Future Volume 41” winners Haileigh Enriquez, C.L. Fors, Daniel Montifar, Lauren McGuire and T.R. Naus, as well as N.V. Haskell (Volume 40), and Storm Humbert (Volume 36). Judges Lazarus Chernik (illustrator) and S.M. Stirling (writer) also attended.

A booth at the Hyatt Regency Grand Hall art show highlighted Illustrators of the Future, featuring Volume 41 winners HeatherAnne Lee, Breanda Petsch, and Tremani Sutcliffe. Illustrator judge Dan dos Santos was a featured artist, joined by past winners Bruce Brenneise (Volume 34), Ben Hill (Volume 37), Nick Jizba (Volume 38), Madolyn Locke (Volume 37), Allen Morris (Volume 35), Dustin Panzino (Volume 27), and April Solomon (Volume 39), each with their own booths.

“The presence of more than 20 winners and judges, participating in dozens of panels, fuels the growth of Writers and Illustrators of the Future,” Goodwin said. The Contests, with entries from over 175 countries and winners from 52, remain a cornerstone of speculative fiction.

Now in its fifth decade, Writers of the Future recognizes top new voices in speculative fiction writing and illustration. Fans and professionals discover emerging talent in the annual “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future” anthologies.

L. Ron Hubbard founded the Writers of the Future Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” The Illustrators of the Future Contest, launched in 1988, offers similar opportunities for aspiring artists.

Galaxy Press, established in 2002, publishes Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including New York Times bestsellers “Battlefield Earth,” the “Mission Earth” series, “Fear,” “Final Blackout” and “To the Stars,” as well as the annual “Writers of the Future” anthology.

For more information, visit www.galaxypress.com and www.writersofthefuture.com.

