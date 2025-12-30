New Year’s Resolution: Become an Author with L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop

L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop featuring David Farland, Orson Scott Card, Tim Powers, Nnedi Okorafor, Kevin J. Anderson, and Robert J. Sawyer Over 100 countries with writers enrolled in L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop

As the New Year nears, writers face fierce competition. Discover how the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop helps elevate stories & stand out.

It isn’t magic or luck that makes the professional. It’s hard-won know-how carefully applied.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the New Year approaches, thousands of aspiring writers are seeking ways to become published authors and reach readers.While publishing a book may seem straightforward through online platforms such as Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Kobo, and IngramSpark, getting it widely read is far more challenging.In fact, more than 2.6 million self-published titles with ISBNs were released in 2023, according to Bowker data cited in industry reports. Self-publishing shows continued growth in 2024 and into 2025.While some authors earn six- or seven-figure incomes, approximately 75% of self-published authors earn less than $1,000 per year from their books.Success demands not only writing talent but also marketing expertise and persistence.Thus, the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop was created to help authors elevate their stories and stand out from the competition.Since its launch, more than 10,000 individuals from over 100 countries have enrolled in the free workshop.L. Ron Hubbard wrote in his essay “Artistic Presentation,” “It isn’t magic or luck that makes the professional. It’s hard-won know-how carefully applied.”The self-paced workshop features 16 videos by:• Orson Scott Card ("Ender’s Game")• David Farland ("The Runelords")• Tim Powers ("On Stranger Tides")• Kevin J. Anderson (Dune prequels)• Nnedi Okorafor ("Zahrah the Windseeker")• Robert J. Sawyer ("The Downloaded")It also includes 11 essays by Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard, plus writing assignments.Hubbard continued, “There is no totally easy way to produce a desirable effect. And the day you drop some of your ideas of the effect you want to produce is the day you get a little older, a little weaker, a little less sane.”The essays and practical assignments guide writers from research and concepts to a completed story. The course, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, allows participants to progress at their own pace.Regarding the workshop’s value in elevating stories, Tim Powers stated, “The online workshop is tremendously valuable — it saves new writers years of trial-and-error struggle.”Recent graduates commented:• “The course taught me how to craft a great story from beginning to end.”— PH• “Because of completing the Writers of the Future writing course, I jump-started my author career! This is one of the best courses available – and it’s free! 2026 will see my 4th series published. WOTF has incredible instructors and VERY useful data.” — PF• “I had never considered using suspense in a story until I took this course. The instructions were easy to understand and I have used it in my writing ever since.” — CL• “It’s an invaluable treasure trove of writing knowledge. The course gave me a clear vision on everything from storytelling fundamentals to how to break through dead ends in my writing.” — JDThe Writers of the Future writing contest (writersofthefuture.com) was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”The contest’s success is evident in its winners’ achievements: More than 570 winners and published finalists have produced thousands of novels and short stories, with collective sales in the tens of millions of copies.For more information, go to www.writersofthefuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.