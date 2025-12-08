Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests Announce Q4 Winners for Year 42 from China, Japan, South Africa, and USA

Fourth-quarter winners announced for L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests

L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce fourth-quarter winners for Year 42 from China, Japan, South Africa and the USA.

The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announced their fourth-quarter winners for the 42nd year. Writers of the Future Winners:• First Place – Thomas R. Eggenberger from Japan• Second Place – Mark McWaters from Florida• Third Place – Dorothy de Kok from South AfricaIllustrators of the Future Winners:• Tracy Eire from Washington• Anna Malone from Ohio• Allen Zhang from China (now living in Michigan)In 1985, L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the first volume of the series that "The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form." For over four decades, and with entries from over 175 countries and winners from 52 of them, his words ring true. Contest Director Joni Labaqui congratulated each of the winners by phone, letting them know of their win. Complete lists of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions are available at writersofthefuture.com/blog.Winners will attend a weeklong workshop in Hollywood with Contest judges, including leading industry figures, followed by a gala awards ceremony.Writer Judges: Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Sterling, Sean Williams.Illustrator Judges: Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, Stephen Youll.The Contests’ success is reflected in the achievements of their winners. The 571 Writing Contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, with sales exceeding 60 million copies. The 418 Illustrating Contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information, visit writersofthefuture.com.

