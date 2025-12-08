Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests Announce Q4 Winners for Year 42 from China, Japan, South Africa, and USA

The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.”
— L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announced their fourth-quarter winners for the 42nd year.

Writers of the Future Winners:
• First Place – Thomas R. Eggenberger from Japan
• Second Place – Mark McWaters from Florida
• Third Place – Dorothy de Kok from South Africa

Illustrators of the Future Winners:
• Tracy Eire from Washington
• Anna Malone from Ohio
• Allen Zhang from China (now living in Michigan)

In 1985, L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the first volume of the series that "The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form." For over four decades, and with entries from over 175 countries and winners from 52 of them, his words ring true. Contest Director Joni Labaqui congratulated each of the winners by phone, letting them know of their win. Complete lists of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions are available at writersofthefuture.com/blog.

Winners will attend a weeklong workshop in Hollywood with Contest judges, including leading industry figures, followed by a gala awards ceremony.

Writer Judges: Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Sterling, Sean Williams.

Illustrator Judges: Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, Stephen Youll.

The Contests’ success is reflected in the achievements of their winners. The 571 Writing Contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, with sales exceeding 60 million copies. The 418 Illustrating Contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.

For more information, visit writersofthefuture.com.

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

