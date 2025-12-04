Captain Tom Bristol Riding the Airways Above Hollywood Blvd in the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Five-story-tall Captain Tom Bristol in front of the grandstands on Hollywood Blvd in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, Sunday, 30 November 2025.

The five-story-tall Captain Tom Bristol depicting L. Ron Hubbard’s “Under the Black Ensign” in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

We are simply celebrating community in the spirit of the holidays.”
— John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain Tom Bristol, a five-story helium balloon depicting the main character in the pirate adventure “Under the Black Ensign” by L. Ron Hubbard, traveled the high seas of Hollywood Boulevard in the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Captain Bristol first arrived at the parade in 2010 to celebrate the release of “Under the Black Ensign,” one of 153 titles written by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1930s and ’40s and re-released as The Stories from the Golden Age. The series was published in 80 volumes, encompassing a wide spectrum of genres, including adventure, western, mystery, detective, fantasy, science fiction, and even romance, under his own and 15 pen names.

This year’s parade had over 5,000 participants, which consisted of nearly 100 celebrities, 7 marching bands, 9 huge character balloons—including the Galaxy Press Pirate balloon, 75 characters, movie cars, and groups, 7 floats, and 15 live parade performances.

“I have enjoyed seeing the parade grow each year that we have participated," said John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press. “But what I most appreciate is the sense of community the parade brings for everyone—we are simply celebrating community in the spirit of the holidays.”

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual event that takes place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and serves as the kick-off event for the Marine Toys for Tots, marking the start of the holiday season in Los Angeles.

The parade will be broadcast as a two-hour special at 8:00 PM Pacific and Eastern, December 12 on the CW, and a special Los Angeles edit the following week on KTLA and the American Forces Network.

For more information on the Stories from the Golden Age, visit galaxypress.com/l-ron-hubbard-popular-fiction-from-the-1930s-and-1940s.

To see the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade photo gallery, visit GalaxyPress.com/Parade.

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard's complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press.

