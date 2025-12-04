Captain Tom Bristol Riding the Airways Above Hollywood Blvd in the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
The five-story-tall Captain Tom Bristol depicting L. Ron Hubbard’s “Under the Black Ensign” in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Captain Bristol first arrived at the parade in 2010 to celebrate the release of “Under the Black Ensign,” one of 153 titles written by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1930s and ’40s and re-released as The Stories from the Golden Age. The series was published in 80 volumes, encompassing a wide spectrum of genres, including adventure, western, mystery, detective, fantasy, science fiction, and even romance, under his own and 15 pen names.
This year’s parade had over 5,000 participants, which consisted of nearly 100 celebrities, 7 marching bands, 9 huge character balloons—including the Galaxy Press Pirate balloon, 75 characters, movie cars, and groups, 7 floats, and 15 live parade performances.
“I have enjoyed seeing the parade grow each year that we have participated," said John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press. “But what I most appreciate is the sense of community the parade brings for everyone—we are simply celebrating community in the spirit of the holidays.”
The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual event that takes place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and serves as the kick-off event for the Marine Toys for Tots, marking the start of the holiday season in Los Angeles.
The parade will be broadcast as a two-hour special at 8:00 PM Pacific and Eastern, December 12 on the CW, and a special Los Angeles edit the following week on KTLA and the American Forces Network.
For more information on the Stories from the Golden Age, visit galaxypress.com/l-ron-hubbard-popular-fiction-from-the-1930s-and-1940s.
To see the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade photo gallery, visit GalaxyPress.com/Parade.
