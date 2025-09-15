Statement on the death of Max Basheer AM

Release date: 15/09/25

Few South Australians have left such an indelible mark on our sporting culture.

Born in 1927 to a Lebanese immigrant family, Basheer attended Prince Alfred College where he started playing football.

By the early 1950, Basheer was representing the state at amateur football level while playing for Adelaide University, where he completed his law studies.

He was denied an SANFL career when North Adelaide refused to clear him to play with Sturt.

Basheer’s administrative football career began in 1954 when he served as an honorary solicitor to the SA Amateur Football League and as a Commissioner to the League’s Tribunal.

In 1966, he represented several football clubs and other businesses before the historic royal commission into South Australia’s liquor licensing laws, which ultimately led to the end of the so-called “six o’clock swill”.

The following year, Basheer was appointed Senior Vice President of the SANFL, and was heavily involved in the 1971 decision to establish Football Park as the SANFL’s headquarters.

He was SANFL President from 1978 to 2003 and Chairman of the SA Football Commission from 1990 – 2003, where he was instrumental in the introduction of the Adelaide and Port Adelaide AFL teams.

Max Basheer’s considerable accomplishments saw him inducted a member of the Order of Australia for services to Australian Football in 1998.

He was awarded the Australian Sports Medal and was a life member of the SANFL and AFL, becoming the first non-Victorian to receive the honour.

In 2005, he became the first South Australian sports administrator to be inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

His name adorns a stand at the Adelaide Oval.

I pass on my sincere condolences to Max Basheer’s family and friends.

May he rest in peace.