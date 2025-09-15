Bolivar’s new upgrade opens for first flush

Release date: 15/09/25

80 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of sewage from across Adelaide is now flowing through Bolivar’s new poo gates every single day as the wastewater treatment plant’s significantly larger inlet structure begins operating.

Bolivar’s new inlet, one of a series of upgrades funded in part through the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Housing Roadmap, is now capable of processing up to 630 million litres of sewage per day, boosting the plant’s capacity by more than double the current daily average flow.

The new inlet includes 4 new 6-metre-high screen trains – each comprising a coarse and fine screen – and acts as the first stage of the wastewater treatment process by removing solid inorganic materials such as wet wipes.

This initial screening stage protects downstream pipes and pumps from blockages and damage, with the coarse screen bars spaced as closely as 50 millimetres, and fine screening down to 6 millimetres.

SA Water continues to remind the public to be mindful of what is flushed down the toilet, with recent objects showing up at Bolivar including a range of clothing items such as socks and jocks, and even an intact cricket ball.

Constructed adjacent to the plant’s existing inlet, Bolivar’s new inlet is preparing the facility for significantly increased flow volumes expected as greenfield developments in Adelaide’s north connect to SA Water’s sewer network over time.

In addition to the new inlet, the plant’s 10 existing inlet pipes are being replaced to accommodate increased future flows.

Commissioning activities are underway, including testing of automated processes and electrical systems, while the new inlet is being connected to the existing plant and pump station infrastructure.

Future upgrades at Bolivar involve optimising its activated sludge reactor process and upgrading the sludge management facility, further increasing the plant’s treatment capacity and operational efficiency.

The $121 million investment into Bolivar comprises $64 million from SA Water’s 2020-24 capital program and $57 million from its 2024-28 program.

These upgrades at Bolivar form an integral part of SA Water’s record $3.3 billion capital program and underpin its capacity to support Adelaide’s growing population.

Announced as a key initiative of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, the program includes a $1.5 billion investment to increase the capacity of South Australia’s water and sewer networks, as well as treatment facilities, to unlock a potential 40,000 new allotments across the state over the next four years.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This critical upgrade will ensure that our wastewater system can keep up with our growing population and expanding housing developments.

Water and wastewater infrastructure is a fundamental building block for supporting South Australia’s growing communities.

While this upgrade gives Bolivar unprecedented capacity, we all need to do our bit to keep the system running smoothly by not flushing things that don’t belong in the toilet.

Attributable to Rick Cairney, Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Master Builders SA

This is a critical investment and will have a significant flow on effect for our builders tasked with growing Adelaide’s footprint.

We commend the State Government’s forward-thinking and future-proofing approach to our wastewater facilities

The only thing that will fix the national housing crisis is more housing supply, but we can’t build more homes without investing in crucial water infrastructure.