Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,568 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007957

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/25 @ 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Hicks                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2025 at approximately 1649 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Burke, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, identified as Hicks. Investigation revealed that Hicks had operated under the influence. Hicks was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/29/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @ 0830         

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more