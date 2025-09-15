St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4007957

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/09/25 @ 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Andrew Hicks

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2025 at approximately 1649 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Burke, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, identified as Hicks. Investigation revealed that Hicks had operated under the influence. Hicks was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/29/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @ 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111