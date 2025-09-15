St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007957
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/09/25 @ 1649 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Rd, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Andrew Hicks
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/09/2025 at approximately 1649 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Burke, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, identified as Hicks. Investigation revealed that Hicks had operated under the influence. Hicks was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/29/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @ 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
