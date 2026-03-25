Westminster Barracks/Ignition Interlock Device
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1002296
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Kunow
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 x3
DATE/TIME: March 24, 2026 / 0849 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121 / VT Route 11, in the town of Windham, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device
ACCUSED: Cody Kane (DOB: 03/05/1987)
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 121 near the intersection of VT Route 11 for a moving violation. The operator was identified as Cody Kane (DOB:03/05/1987) of Townshend, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kane was required to utilize an ignition interlock device while operating a motor vehicle; the vehicle he was operating was not equipped with one. He was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/21/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of operating without an ignition interlock device.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 21, 2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
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