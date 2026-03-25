Westminster Barracks/Ignition Interlock Device

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1002296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Kunow

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 x3

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2026 / 0849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121 / VT Route 11, in the town of Windham, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device

ACCUSED: Cody Kane (DOB: 03/05/1987)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 121 near the intersection of VT Route 11 for a moving violation. The operator was identified as Cody Kane (DOB:03/05/1987) of Townshend, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kane was required to utilize an ignition interlock device while operating a motor vehicle; the vehicle he was operating was not equipped with one. He was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/21/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of operating without an ignition interlock device.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 21, 2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.