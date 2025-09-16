Southpaw Entertainment, Qadree El-Amin, announces releases from roster: The RoneyBoys & Soulful artist Moxie Raia

RoneyBoys Raia

Southpaw Entertainment’s Qadree El-Amin unveils two powerhouse releases: soulful Pop-R&B trio The RoneyBoys and soulful, sultry, magnetic artist Raia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RoneyBoys, brothers Israel, Isaac, and Ian, will release their new single “Dancing on the Low” on September 25, 2025 through Equatr Music & VYDIA | A GAMMA.

Known for their rich harmonies and electrifying live shows, the group has been mentored by industry legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and has shared the stage with icons including Boyz II Men, Kelly Rowland, El DeBarge, Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind & Fire. With over 38M+ views, the brothers are poised for their next breakthrough moment.

Following closely, Moxie Raia will release her highly anticipated new single in October 2025, dropping 'Moxie' and going forward simply by Raia, marking a bold new chapter in her journey. Originally from a small town in New Jersey, Moxie Raia moved to New York City at just 13 to study the arts before going on to tour internationally with Post Malone and Justin Bieber. She has collaborated with Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Post Malone, while earning praise from Rolling Stone for her “soulful” and “heartfelt” voice. Radiant in beauty and unmatched in vocal depth, Moxie Raia captivates audiences with her ability to merge vulnerability and strength into every performance.

“The RoneyBoys and Moxie Raia represent the future of Pop soulful music,” says Qadree El-Amin, founder of Southpaw Entertainment who worked with Michael Jackson, and former manager of Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Debra Cox, and Vanessa Williams. “I had spent over a year going to and hosting exclusive showcases, searching for the best talent in the industry. The moment I met them, I knew they were destined to be stars.”

With both acts preparing to share their new music this fall, Qadree continues its legacy of developing and guiding extraordinary talent into the global spotlight.

RELEASE DETAILS

• The RoneyBoys – “Dancing on the Low”– September 25, 2025

• Moxie Raia – New Single – October 2025

The RoneyBoys

www.roneyboys.com

Instagram: @roneyboys | YouTube: RoneyBoys

Management:

Timna Roney

Qadree El-Amin

mgmt@roneyboys.com

Moxie Raia

Instagram: @MoxieRaia

Management:

Qadree El-Amin & Matt Holmes

SouthPawEnt@hotmail.com

