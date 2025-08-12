PACQUIAO TO STEP BACK INTO THE RING DECEMBER 27 FOLLOWING ELECTRIFYING COMEBACK PERFORMANCE

Manny Pacquiao fights in December 2025

Boxing Legend Returns for Holiday Showdown After Shocking the World in Triumphant Performance

Manny’s return is about more than boxing — it’s about legacy, impact, and inspiring people worldwide.” — Indistry Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight-division world champion and global boxing icon Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring on December 27, 2025, in Las Vegas, following his electrifying July 19 showdown with Mario Barrios that captivated fans worldwide and ended in a thrilling draw.

Pacquiao’s dominant performance – his first professional bout since retiring in 2021- reminded the world why the “Pac-Man” remains a force in boxing, showcasing his trademark speed, power, and relentless drive. Now 46, Pacquiao is set to deliver another unforgettable performance, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Details of the opponent and venue will be revealed in the coming weeks, but anticipation for Pacquiao’s next bout is already building.

“This year is about passion, discipline, and proving that faith can defy all expectations,” said Pacquiao. “On December 27, we continue the journey — for my fans, for my family, and for the love of boxing.”

This December’s event promises to set a new standard for fight week experiences, blending world-class boxing with an expanded entertainment lineup, including a special benefit concert supporting the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

A stacked undercard will feature a mix of veteran names and rising contenders, delivering high-octane action from the opening bell to the final bout. Full programming and fight details, including featured matchups, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

As Pacquiao’s brand agency and Executive Producer of the event, Indistry Media is leading the global rollout of this historic occasion. Indistry’s mission is to amplify athletes’ cultural and commercial impact beyond the ring, ensuring Pacquiao’s return is not just a fight, but a global movement.

“We’re setting the stage for a truly global experience – blending sport, entertainment, and culture for fans,” said Erroll Angara, Co-Founder and Head of Global Operations at Indistry Media. “We’re proud to support Manny not only for his legendary career in the ring, but for his commitment to serving communities and improving lives. Manny’s return is about more than boxing — it’s about legacy, impact, and inspiring people worldwide.”

Further details regarding event partnerships, fight week activations, and ticket information will be announced as the countdown to December 27 begins.

For partnership opportunities:

info@indistrymedia.com

About Indistry Media, Inc.

Indistry Media, Inc. is a global force in live sports and entertainment, producing transformative events that captivate audiences worldwide. From premier broadcasts to dynamic storytelling, Indistry delivers immersive live experiences in partnership with world-class athletes, artists, and brands—redefining how fans engage with the energy and spectacle of sports and entertainment.

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is dedicated to fighting for those less fortunate, transforming lives through community support, education, housing, and medical assistance programs across the Philippines and around the world. Founded by Manny Pacquiao, the Foundation reflects his lifelong mission to use his platform to create hope and lasting change for people in need.

