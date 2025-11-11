Joshua Johnson & Alex Grey Launch 'Whale Circle: Unchartered Waters' a CNBC Africa Series

From Dubai to Africa & beyond, Whale Circle unites crypto and AI innovation — visualizing it globally via Whale Circle: Unchartered Waters a CNBC Africa series

From Dubai to Africa and beyond, Whale Circle unites innovators redefining how crypto, AI, and infrastructure power the world’s next frontier.” — Joshua Johnson

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs Joshua Johnson, co-founder of LiquidHectare and LandFi, and Alex Grey, founder of Delta3, have launched Whale Circle: Unchartered Waters, a CNBC Africa series exploring how technology, finance, and infrastructure are transforming African economies and influencing global markets.

The series forms part of the broader Whale Circle ecosystem, created under Whale Circle Group, a Dubai-based global network connecting crypto and AI leaders, investors, and innovators through private communities and conversations. While Whale Circle Group focuses on digital assets and emerging technologies, Whale Circle: Unchartered Waters expands the discussion to include global technology, infrastructure, and leadership.

Partnering with CNBC Africa, the show brings a two-sided perspective — helping Africa see the world differently and helping the world see Africa’s growing leadership in innovation and collaboration.

Hosted by Joshua Johnson and Ridhima Shukla, CNBC Africa’s East Africa Bureau Chief, the first episode features Jared Finck (Cosmic Wire) and Eric Saraniecki (Canton Network). Additional Token2049 interviews with David Washman, Raj Nandwani (Binance), and Charles Hoskinson (Ethereum, Cardano) appear online at WhaleCircle.io. Airing weekly on CNBC Africa, the show highlights how AI, blockchain, and digital infrastructure are redefining growth and opportunity worldwide.

Episode 1

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/media/2zafP9_Tgwo/the-whale-circle-unchartered-waters

Those interested in joining Whale Circle Group — a private global network headquartered in Dubai — WhaleCircle - Membership is open to qualified individuals and investors who share insight and collaboration across Web3 and AI.

About Whale Circle Group

Whale Circle Group is a Dubai-based global network connecting high-net-worth individuals, investors, and innovators in crypto, AI, and emerging technology. Founded by Joshua Johnson and Alex Grey, the group fosters collaboration and shared intelligence through private communities, live events, and strategic partnerships worldwide.

From Code to Capital. From Africa to Anywhere.

Whale Circle — Unchartered Waters

Whale Circle

