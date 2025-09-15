VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the results of the Global Fred Awards were officially announced, with Mr. You Shixue, Chairman of Beijing Huilan Technology Co., Ltd., taking home the prestigious "Global Fred Most Influential Leader in AI Industry" award. Recognized for his forward-thinking strategic planning, driving role in technological innovation, and contributions to building the global AI ecosystem, this international honor not only solidifies Mr. You’s status as a leading figure in the global AI industry but also highlights his role as a benchmark in leveraging personal leadership to propel Chinese AI technology onto the world stage and empower global digital transformation.

As a core participant in China’s AI industry evolution—from its early stages to its current global prominence—Mr. You Shixue has shaped the direction of both his enterprise and the broader industry through his acute insight into technological trends since founding Huilan Technology in 1999. Long before AI became a mainstream focus, he was among the first to identify "digital content management + intelligent interaction" as a core strategic pillar, breaking free from the limitations of traditional software services. Under his leadership, the team developed China’s earliest natural language processing (NLP)-based intelligent customer service systems, filling a critical gap in the market at the time.

As AI technology advanced, Mr. You accurately anticipated the shift toward "scenario-based implementation," advocating for the strategy of "AI empowering industries across the board." This vision drove the deployment of AI beyond laboratory settings into real-world sectors such as government services, finance, and education, establishing him as one of China’s earliest advocates for "AI industrialization." Over 25 years, his strategic decisions have directly guided Huilan Technology to become a key enterprise in China’s "Specialized, Refined, Differential, and Innovative" initiative and a consistent member of China’s Top 100 AI Enterprises for five consecutive years. Notably, he stands out as a rare "technology + industry" dual-expert leader in the sector: overseeing core R&D directions that have led to hundreds of AI-related patents, while also engaging directly with industry stakeholders to forge partnerships with over 30 cities and 200+ large and medium-sized enterprises. His hands-on approach to translating AI solutions into practical productivity has provided a replicable model for Chinese AI enterprises seeking to bridge the gap between technology and real-world application.

To tackle the disconnect between AI and business operations—a common global hurdle in digital transformation—Mr. You coined the concept of "AI Employees." He led the team to develop modular AI tools adaptable across industries, boosting efficiency by over 40% in scenarios like customer service, data analysis, and workflow approval. These tools now serve thousands of enterprises worldwide; a standout example is a customized AI collection system for a major financial institution, which increased non-performing asset recovery rates by 25% while achieving "zero complaints" through algorithmic optimization. This case has become a global model for compliant AI application in finance. Behind these breakthroughs lies Mr. You’s unwavering belief that "AI must serve human needs and solve industrial challenges"—a philosophy that has reshaped global perceptions of AI’s practical value.

In the competitive global AI landscape, Mr. You Shixue has emerged as a critical link between Chinese AI technology and global markets, driven by his international perspective. As early as 2018, he foresaw the trend of "AI globalization" and personally led Huilan Technology’s overseas expansion, establishing branches in Singapore and Hong Kong (China). This made Huilan one of the first Chinese enterprises to bring independently developed AI solutions to the global stage. Under his guidance, the company’s AI government service solutions were successfully deployed in a Southeast Asian country, increasing administrative efficiency by 60% and marking China’s first large-scale international success in AI-enabled public services.

Beyond market expansion, Mr. You has used his influence to advance global AI ethics and standardization. He was an early advocate for "compliant AI development," leading Huilan Technology to become China’s first AI enterprise aligned with the Paris Declaration on AI Applications. At international AI forums, he has repeatedly championed "data privacy protection + algorithm interpretability," with his insights incorporated into global AI ethics whitepapers—positioning him as a trusted "Chinese voice" in international AI discourse.

Mr. You Shixue’s leadership extends far beyond Huilan Technology, as he actively shapes the global AI ecosystem through cross-sector collaboration. He initiated the "AI Industry-Academia-Research Alliance," partnering with over 10 leading universities including Tsinghua University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications to establish AI laboratories. These labs have trained over 2,000 AI professionals, many of whom now hold key roles in global tech firms. He also launched the "AI for Public Good" initiative, leading the development of AI teaching assistants for rural education that benefit over 50 rural schools, ensuring equitable access to quality educational resources.

For a decade, he has been a keynote speaker at major global AI summits, sharing China’s AI development experiences with international audiences. His views—such as "balancing innovation and responsibility in AI" and "scenario-based implementation as AI’s core value"—have become widely accepted principles among global AI practitioners. Industry experts note: "Mr. You’s influence transcends corporate borders. By connecting technology, industry, education, and public welfare through his actions, he has built a sustainable ecosystem for AI development—epitomizing the true role of an 'industry leader.'"

Reflecting on the award, Mr. You Shixue said: "This honor recognizes my 25 years of commitment to AI, but more importantly, it validates the potential of China’s AI industry. Moving forward, I will remain focused on 'AI empowering a better life for all,' driving more technological innovations, nurturing global AI talent, and ensuring Chinese AI plays a greater role on the world stage." From shaping strategy to influencing global industry trends, from leading technological breakthroughs to building international trust, Mr. You Shixue has used his leadership to write a compelling chapter in China’s AI story—setting a global example for AI leaders rooted in technology, driven by industry impact, and guided by responsibility.

