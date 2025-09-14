AI - Serve the People Huilan Technology logo Presenting GFC Certificate Presenting GFC Certificate Presenting GFC Certificate Group Photo

VANCOUVER, CANADA, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Huilan Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Huilan Technology"), a Beijing-based enterprise with 25 years of deep expertise in the artificial intelligence sector, announced a major milestone: the company has successfully obtained the Global Fred Certification for AI Application Strength (GFC-AIAS). As one of the few domestic AI application enterprises to secure this international certification, Huilan Technology’s achievement fully demonstrates its outstanding capabilities in AI technology R&D, industry-specific solution implementation, and global service delivery. This certification not only serves as authoritative recognition of the company’s AI technical prowess and application outcomes but also signifies that Chinese AI enterprises have gained broader acceptance in the global market for their technical compliance, human-centric services, and commitment to social responsibility.

Founded in 1999 in Zhongguancun, Beijing—a core hub for technological innovation—Huilan Technology has long been dedicated to the mission of "empowering industrialization and digital transformation across industries through AI." The company focuses on three core areas: digital content management, AI interaction, and business intelligence decision-making, and has built a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions covering four key sectors: government services, enterprise operations, financial services, and education. Its development trajectory is deeply aligned with the evolution of the global AI industry: from being recognized as a key "Specialized, Refined, Differential, and Innovative" enterprise in China, to ranking among China’s Top 100 AI Enterprises for five consecutive years, and to participating in the "Leader Recruitment" program for AI initiatives under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Huilan Technology has consistently stayed at the forefront of the industry. Additionally, the company’s "industry-academia-research integration" model has successfully transformed multiple core technologies from laboratory R&D to practical industrial applications, achieving efficient alignment between technological value and market demand.

In terms of technology application and solution innovation, Huilan Technology’s AI capabilities have been deeply integrated into diverse industry scenarios worldwide. In the government services sector, its "Digital + Intelligent Government" system includes core products such as next-generation government portals, AI-driven solutions for 12345 public service hotlines, integrated urban management platforms, and urban situation awareness systems. Among these, the "AI-powered Government Service Kiosks with Digital Humans" and accessibility-friendly solutions—developed based on the DeepSeek intelligent agent—not only significantly improve the efficiency of government services but also fully embody the "technology for people" design philosophy. To meet the digital transformation needs of enterprises, the "Digital + Intelligent Enterprise" solutions offer end-to-end services, ranging from the construction of enterprise AI infrastructure and deployment of "AI Employees," to the development of 3D cloud exhibition halls and enterprise intelligent decision platforms, comprehensively helping enterprises reduce costs and enhance efficiency. In the financial sector, AI-enabled solutions such as insurance services, securities intelligent analysis, and intelligent debt collection address industry pain points precisely; meanwhile, large model-based financial knowledge bases further drive the intelligent upgrading of financial services. In education, products like AI training labs and metaverse campuses provide strong support for AI talent development and the advancement of smart education. Currently, Huilan Technology’s services cover government agencies at all levels and large-to-medium-sized enterprises across China, and through its branches in Singapore and Hong Kong (China), the company has expanded into global markets, emerging as a key representative of Chinese AI solutions going international.

The key to Huilan Technology’s success in obtaining the GFC-AIAS certification lies in its strict adherence to AI ethics, data security standards, and social responsibility. The GFC-AIAS certification sets extremely high standards for the compliance, interpretability, and privacy protection of AI applications—and Huilan Technology not only meets these requirements comprehensively but also exceeds them. The company has established a sound AI development process control system to ensure algorithm impartiality and full-process interpretability; at the same time, it strictly complies with global data privacy protection standards, and its solutions are fully aligned with the core principles of the Paris Declaration on AI Applications. Furthermore, Huilan Technology attaches great importance to intellectual property protection, having filed hundreds of patents related to AI. While respecting the innovative achievements of the industry, it has also built a solid technical barrier for itself. In terms of services, the customer satisfaction rate of the company’s global service network has always remained high; in the field of social responsibility, it actively fulfills its corporate obligations through technology-focused public welfare projects and AI education promotion initiatives. Notably, the company’s outstanding contributions to AI applications in English-language scenarios have further expanded the international influence of Chinese AI technology.

Mr. You Shixue, Founder of Huilan Technology, stated: "The GFC-AIAS certification is not only international recognition of Huilan Technology’s 25 years of practice in AI but also a new starting point for us to deepen our layout in the global AI application market." As an influential leader in the global AI sector, Mr. You has always guided the company’s development with a dual-driven strategy of "technological innovation + scenario-based implementation." The acquisition of this certification not only confirms the forward-looking nature of his strategy of "empowering global digital transformation with AI" but also helps Huilan Technology gain more cooperation opportunities on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Huilan Technology will take the GFC-AIAS certification as an opportunity to increase investment in core AI technology R&D and further expand its global market footprint. The company is committed to providing more human-centric, secure, and compliant AI solutions to customers around the world, contributing to the healthy development of the global AI industry and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the global digital transformation journey.

