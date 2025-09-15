Huilan Technology logo

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the results of the Global Fred Awards, a prestigious honor in the global artificial intelligence sector, were officially announced. Beijing Huilan Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Huilan Technology") successfully secured the "Global Fred AI Industry Promotion Award" in recognition of its outstanding contributions to AI technology popularization, industry ecosystem building, and cross-domain collaborative innovation. This honor not only represents the international community's high recognition of Huilan Technology's efforts in advancing the AI industry but also highlights the pivotal role of Chinese AI enterprises in global AI ecosystem development, injecting "Chinese momentum" into the collaborative growth of the global AI industry.

As a leading enterprise with 25 years of deep expertise in the AI field, Huilan Technology has been committed to the mission of "promoting AI technology implementation and empowering intelligent upgrading across industries" since its establishment in 1999. Through technological R&D and industry practice, the company has continuously explored paths to leverage AI for industrial development. From early efforts to integrate digital content management with intelligent interaction technologies to the current development of a full-scenario AI solution matrix covering government services, enterprises, finance, and education, Huilan Technology has always regarded "industry promotion" as its core mission. By means of technology transfer, standard co-construction, and resource sharing, it has helped the global AI industry transition from "isolated technological breakthroughs" to "ecosystem-based collaborative development."

In advancing the popularization and implementation of AI technology, Huilan Technology took the lead in proposing the concept of "modular AI solutions." Tailored to the needs of enterprises and institutions of different sizes and in various fields, the company has developed lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI tools and platforms, effectively lowering the threshold for AI application. For small and medium-sized micro-enterprises (SMMEs), it launched the "AI Lightweight Service Package," which includes core functions such as intelligent customer service and data analysis. This package allows SMMEs to quickly adopt AI without heavy R&D investment, having helped over 2,000 SMMEs worldwide achieve intelligent transformation. In the government services sector, Huilan Technology developed the "Accessibility and Aging-Friendly AI Government Service System," which enables elderly and disabled groups to easily access intelligent government services through voice interaction, visual assistance, and other technologies. This solution has been implemented in government institutions across more than 10 countries and regions globally, promoting the "inclusive development" of AI technology.

Meanwhile, Huilan Technology has actively promoted the penetration of AI technology into traditional industries. It has developed customized solutions to address pain points in sectors such as manufacturing and services. For instance, the "AI Production Process Optimization System" designed for traditional manufacturing enterprises has helped businesses increase production efficiency by over 30% and reduce energy consumption by 15% through real-time data analysis and intelligent scheduling. The "AI Intelligent Warehouse Management Platform" developed for the logistics industry realizes full-process automation in goods sorting and inventory management, serving several leading logistics enterprises worldwide and accelerating the intelligent upgrading of traditional industries.

In terms of industry ecosystem construction, Huilan Technology took the initiative to establish the "Global AI Industry Collaboration Alliance." It has joined hands with universities, research institutions, and enterprises from over 20 countries and regions worldwide to build a collaborative mechanism for technological R&D, talent cultivation, and achievement transformation. Since its establishment, the alliance has carried out 15 cross-border joint AI R&D projects and solved 8 key technological challenges in fields such as intelligent interaction and data security. Additionally, Huilan Technology has built an "AI Technology Sharing Platform," opening up more than 100 self-developed AI basic components and algorithm models for free trial by global developers and enterprises. The platform has served over 50,000 developers, driving AI technological innovation from "closed-door R&D" to "open collaboration."

To address the global industry pain point of AI talent shortage, Huilan Technology has co-established "AI Talent Joint Training Bases" with more than 20 universities, including Tsinghua University and the National University of Singapore. It has developed a curriculum system covering fields such as AI application engineering and intelligent interaction design, having trained over 3,000 professional AI talents. Most of these talents have become core technical forces in global AI enterprises. Furthermore, the company holds the "Global AI Application Innovation Competition" annually, attracting teams from over 50 countries worldwide to participate. The competition has incubated more than 30 innovative projects, such as intelligent medical assistance and AI assistants for rural education, preserving innovative momentum for the global AI industry.

In advancing the co-construction of AI industry standards, Huilan Technology, as a representative of Chinese AI enterprises, has actively participated in the formulation of global AI ethics and application standards. As early as 2020, it took the lead in responding to the Paris Declaration on AI Applications, establishing an internal AI ethics review mechanism and integrating "data privacy protection" and "algorithm interpretability" into the entire product R&D process. Its practical experience in this regard has been promoted as a case study by the Global Fred Certification Organization. Meanwhile, the company has led or participated in the formulation of 12 national-level and 5 international-level AI application standards. Among them, standards such as Technical Requirements for AI Systems in Government Services and Specifications for AI Data Security Management in Enterprises have become important reference standards in relevant global fields, effectively driving the AI industry from "unregulated development" to "standardized progress."

In addition, Huilan Technology has actively promoted AI industry exchanges and cooperation. It hosts the "Global AI Industry Development Forum" annually, inviting experts and enterprise representatives in the global AI field to discuss industry development trends. The forum has facilitated 28 cross-border cooperation projects, promoting technological exchanges and resource integration among global AI enterprises and contributing to the building of an "open, inclusive, and collaborative" global AI ecosystem.

"Winning the 'Global Fred AI Industry Promotion Award' is a recognition of Huilan Technology's 25 years of dedication to the AI industry and its efforts in promoting industry development. It is also a new starting point for us to continue fulfilling our mission of 'AI empowering the globe,'" said a relevant person in charge of Huilan Technology. Looking ahead, Huilan Technology will continue to increase investment in AI technological R&D and ecosystem construction. Through technology transfer, talent cultivation, and standard co-construction, it will work with global partners to drive the AI industry toward more inclusive, collaborative, and healthy development, contributing more to the progress of the global AI industry.

Industry experts pointed out that Huilan Technology's award-winning achievement not only reflects the growing influence of Chinese AI enterprises in the global AI ecosystem but also sets a model for global AI enterprises to "take industry promotion as their responsibility." As more Chinese AI enterprises participate in global AI ecosystem construction, they will further promote the collaborative development of the global AI industry and contribute to building an intelligent future under the context of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.