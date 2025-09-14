Preliminary results of 2025 Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, September 14 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election announced the following preliminary results of the direct and indirect elections for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election, shortly after the completion of the vote count finished at 00:50am.

There were 175,272 ballots cast in the direct election, representing a voter turnout of 53.35 percent. In the indirect election, 6,645 representatives of legal-person voters cast their respective ballot, representing a voting percentage of 88.12 percent.

Direct election:

Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau: 29,459 NOVA ESPERANÇA: 43,361 União Promotora Para O Progresso: 21,745 União de Macau-Guangdong: 21,461 União Para O Desenvolvimento: 27,431 Aliança de Bom Lar: 18,751

Indirect eleciton:

Industrial, Commercial and Financial Sector – União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau: 1,021

Labour Sector – 1. União das Associações de Trabalhadores: 578

2. Comissão Conjunta da Candidatura das Associações de Empregados: 484

Professional Sector – União dos Interesses de Profissionais de Macau: 720

Social Services and Educational Sector – Associação de Promoção do Serviço Social e Educação: 1,969

Culture and Sport Sector – União Cultural e Desportiva do Sol Nascente: 1,648