Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,232 in the last 365 days.

Preliminary results of 2025 Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, September 14 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election announced the following preliminary results of the direct and indirect elections for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election, shortly after the completion of the vote count finished at 00:50am.

There were 175,272 ballots cast in the direct election, representing a voter turnout of 53.35 percent. In the indirect election, 6,645 representatives of legal-person voters cast their respective ballot, representing a voting percentage of 88.12 percent.

Direct election:

  1. Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau: 29,459
  2. NOVA ESPERANÇA: 43,361
  3. União Promotora Para O Progresso: 21,745
  4. União de Macau-Guangdong: 21,461
  5. União Para O Desenvolvimento: 27,431
  6. Aliança de Bom Lar: 18,751

Indirect eleciton:

Industrial, Commercial and Financial Sector – União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau: 1,021

Labour Sector –  1. União das Associações de Trabalhadores:  578

2. Comissão Conjunta da Candidatura das Associações de Empregados: 484

Professional Sector – União dos Interesses de Profissionais de Macau: 720

Social Services and Educational Sector – Associação de Promoção do Serviço Social e Educação: 1,969

Culture and Sport Sector – União Cultural e Desportiva do Sol Nascente: 1,648

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Preliminary results of 2025 Legislative Assembly Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more